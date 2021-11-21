LeBron Denies Panic But Requires Sense of Urgency at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are still a long way from the title candidate what we expected on court after almost 20 games of the season. The team dropped to ninth position in the West, with less than 50% success in the campaign, after defeat for the Boston Celtics. the star LeBron James knows the Lakers’ performance has been a disappointment, but sees the time for more sense of urgency than panic in the cast.

“I will never come here and say that we still have a lot of games to play. We have to play better, above all, no matter who is available or what time of the season. We need to accelerate the understanding of our game idea and system so that we will play well no matter who is on the court. There’s no reason to panic, but more sense of urgency is needed,” charged the wingman on Friday.

The Lakers performance, in fact, has accumulated worrying data. The team had 18 fewer rebounds than the Celtics, even though the opponent was short of center Robert Williams III. In addition, the angelinos suffered 130 points for the first time in this campaign. And, in keeping with tradition, the league’s worst third-quarter team took the turn of their historic opponent in the locker room return.

“It’s never as bad as it sounds, but it’s never as good as it can feel. So I keep the balance throughout the entire season. I understand that we are below expectations, however, it is a process. I always feel very comfortable in the discomfort and I look forward to watching the evolution of this team. Well, let’s get better. You can believe it”, guaranteed the four-time MVP of the league, with complete confidence.

praised return

Regardless of panic and urgency, LeBron had reason to celebrate with the Lakers this Friday. He returned to the court after more than two weeks out because of a muscle injury in his abdomen. The ace was one of the highlights of the team, scoring 23 points (10-16 FG) and five rebounds, but he warns that the real celebration for him will only happen this morning.

“Physically, I feel good enough to know that I can trust my body and play. That’s what happened today, after all. So now my focus is on understanding how I’m going to wake up tomorrow. This will be an unquestionable sign that I’m moving in the right direction from the injury – or if I still have a concern,” explained the veteran, who has averaged 24.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the current campaign.

follow him Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us what’s best at the NBA:

Instagram

YouTube

twitter

Telegram channel

Betting – Promocode JUMPER