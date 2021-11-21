Leila Pereira is elected the first female president in the history of Palmeiras and promises winning team | palm trees

Leila Mejdalani Pereira, 57, was elected president of Palmeiras this Saturday for the next three years. The club’s advisor and sponsor received 1897 out of 2141 votes at the membership meeting, held at the headquarters, and is the first woman to take charge of Verdão in its entire history.

The president of Crefisa and Faculdade das Américas was the only candidate in the election and will have the following vices: Paulo Roberto Buosi, Maria Tereza Ambrósio Bellangero, Neive Conceição Bulla de Andrade and Tarso Luiz Furtado Gouveia. Buosi is the only one of Mauricio Galiotte’s administration who remains.

Leila Pereira (center) is elected president of Palmeiras

Mandatory of Verdão until 2024, Leila says that her administration will have two pillars: the assembly of a victorious team and the club’s approximation with its fans.

– I have two main pillars in this administration. The first: a more and more victorious Palmeiras arrives at the forefront. We are already protagonists, we want to be victorious. I don’t want second place, I want first. Let’s work for it. And bring the fans closer with their team. It’s clear to me, this is what I’m here for, to look out for our millions of fans. Our greatest asset is outside the club. I will continue to do the work with the member, but we have to look at this crowd outside the wall, give access to our club, proximity, with the possibility of buying affordable tickets, the fan being able to buy a compatible shirt that he can buy. I will work very hard on this – he stated.

– Palmeiras will be wherever the fans are. Our fans’ access to our team will be very close. There are two great pillars: the winning team and the fans getting closer to the team. Of course, with total transparency, because when I’m elected, I’m president, attorney and spokesperson for millions of fans to manage this giant that is Palmeiras. I have an obligation to be transparent. That’s what I’m going to do – completed.

After having her slate approved by the Deliberative Council, Leila needed the partners’ scrutiny. As the only candidate, it was only necessary to obtain a simple majority of the number of votes to confirm the victory. She assumes the presidency on December 15th.

Born in Cambuci (RJ), Leila Pereira has a degree in journalism and law and took charge of Crefisa in 2008. The new representative became an important figure at Palmeiras in 2015, when she and her husband, José Roberto Lamacchia, began sponsoring the club.

With the beginning of a successful partnership, which has already yielded two Brazilian titles, two of the Copa do Brasil, one Libertadores and one Paulistão, Leila and Lamacchia entered the club’s political life, although this has generated differences, as opponents argued that she didn’t have enough time as an associate to launch the CD nomination.

The Deliberative Council itself, however, considered that the rite was legal and authorized her to take over. It was the beginning of a streak of important victories for Leila’s group behind the scenes at the club.

Leila Pereira during Palmeiras presidential election

In 2017, she was elected councilor with record votes (248) and in February of this year she was re-elected beating her own mark, with 387 votes. A second term was needed so she could run for president now.

Amid questions of a conflict of interest for sponsoring and now presiding over Palmeiras, Leila negotiated the renewal of the contract for Crefisa and Faculdade das Américas before the election.

– I do not see any conflict of interest for being a sponsor and president. Look at the CBF Code of Ethics, Article 13, Topic 4. The code is clear, saying that it is not a conflict of interest to be a sponsor and a leader. They care about who takes money; I just put it on. There is a document that says it is not a conflict of interest – Leila replied.

The article cited by the new president of Verdão in the code of ethics says that “constitute situations of conflict of interest, for example: entering into a contract with a company in which the manager, his spouse or partner, or relatives, in a straight line, collateral or by affinity, up to the third degree, are partners or administrators, except in the in the case of sponsorship or donation contracts for the benefit of the sports entity“.

The agreement is valid until the end of 2024, when Leila’s term will end, and brings in just over R$80 million to the club per year, reaching up to R$120 million depending on awards.

The director warned that she will step away from the day-to-day activities of companies to manage the club and says she does not rule out listening to better sponsorship proposals, even if this means taking their marks off the alviverde uniform.

– We renewed the sponsorship contract with Maurício for three years. The contract that is in force, if there is any questioning, who will decide is the Deliberative Council. The sponsorship contract ends with my term, the Council will decide. I won’t talk about Crefisa or Palmeiras. Many people say that if a suitable sponsor appears, who wants to collaborate with a higher value than what I collaborate, I submit to the Council, but if I can give my opinion, I give up Crefisa and FAM and put the best for Palmeiras. I’ll do my best for Palmeiras, I’ll be incorporated into our club and fans.

Maurício Galiotte and Leila Pereira announce renewal between Palmeiras and Crefisa