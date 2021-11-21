List brings Apple employee salaries; see how much they earn

A document from the US Bureau of Foreign Labor Certification revealed that the 2nd most valuable company in the world pays relatively well part of its employees. While a California engineering professional at Apple earned about $350,000 in the year (about R$1.9 million at the current rate), an accountant in Texas earned $106.5 thousand in the same period (about R$ $596.9 thousand) recently.

The numbers were released last Thursday (18) by the Business Insider. According to the vehicle, the information appears in reports that US companies are required to disclose to hire foreign workers who apply for visas from the country.

In the latest batch released by the US Bureau of Certification of Foreign Labor, there were almost a thousand work visas that were requested by Apple, the positions of foreigners and their salaries.

Despite the high figures, it is important to remember that the values ​​do not take into account bonuses and even share distributions that Apple makes to employees. In other words, the final value of the employees’ payslip must be even higher than that disclosed.

Check below some areas of expertise and salaries (minimum and maximum in one year) of foreign professionals being recruited by Apple: