LIVE: watch Flamengo x Minas, on NBB – Flamengo

Flamengo seeks to recover from a loss to Paulistano and return to the top of the table on the NBB

FlaBasquete enters the court this Saturday afternoon (20), at 4:10 pm (Brasilia time), to face Minas, at Maracanãzinho, in a game valid for the eighth round of Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB). The logo more confrontation will be broadcast live and with images, by FlaTV, on YouTube.

With maximum strength available, coach Gustavo De Conti has already defined the initial five players. Thus, the Most Wanted begins the match with the following names: Yago Mateus, Brandon Robinson, Rafael Mineiro, Olivinha and JP Batista.

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

Flamengo is trying to recover from its first defeat in 2021, after an incredible streak of 42 games without losing. The setback against Paulistano, even took Mengo from the leadership of the NBB. At the moment, the rubro-negro team occupies the third place, with 13 points gained. Minas, in turn, is in second place, with 12 points won.

The duel this Saturday (20) will be the last before the stop for the World Cup qualifiers. It is worth remembering that Flamengo’s coach, Gustavo de Conti, also commands the Brazilian basketball team and, therefore, is absent from Gávea during the period. Besides him, the players Rafael Mineiro and Yago Mateus also defend the country, in the confrontations against Argentina and Chile.