Liverpool beat Arsenal with Diogo Jota’s great goal and Klopp and Arteta quarrel

Liverpool beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League

Again overwhelming. charming. AND vice leader. O Liverpool won the arsenal this Saturday (20) 4-0, in the derby for the 12th round of the Premier League. The match was broadcast exclusively for Star+ subscribers, and had the right to bickering between coaches and great goals.

The Reds’ goals were scored by Mané, Diogo Jota, Salah and Minamino.

Contrary to what the score might suggest, the derby had a tough and balanced start, with Mikel Arteta’s team speculating in attack and counting on an inspired Ramsdale.

The tense environment on the pitch transcended the field and reached the coaches, who scolded and had to be separated by the fourth referee.

Pushed by the crowd, the home team managed to pierce the Gunners’ bolt on a set piece. With a magic charge from Alexander-Arnold, Mané appeared behind the defense and gave a manual header, with no chance of defense for Ramsdale.

Needing to go on the attack in the second half, the London team ended up seeing the scenario get complicated by an individual error. Mistaken in the ball, Nuno Tavares gave a pass to his compatriot Diogo Jota, but who plays for Liverpool.

The forward dribbled Ramsdale and sent it to the back of the net scoring a great goal.

With Arsenal open, Liverpool were even more overwhelming. A tractor. After scoring the first, Mané bowed Salah alone on the second post to score the 3rd of the Reds.

Minutes later it was Alexander-Arnold’s turn to find Minamino in the area to score 4th.

Championship situation

With the victory at home, Liverpool take the runner-up in the Premier League, with 25 points from 12 games, and now put pressure on the Manchester City, which dropped to 3rd.

Arsenal, on the other hand, parked in the 20 points, and in the 5th position.

The guys: Salah, Mané and Jota

Liverpool attack gala afternoon. Golden trident, with goals. One of each on the Ramsdale network. Anfield went wild.

It was bad: Nuno Tavares

He delivered the ball at the feet of Diogo Jota, which ended in Liverpool’s second goal, just as Arsenal was trying to grow in the match in search of a draw. A bucket of cold water for the Gunners.

Best moments

upcoming games

After this Saturday’s match, Liverpool will return to the field on Wednesday for the UEFA Champions League against Harbor, and face the Southampton on Sunday for the Premier League. Both games at Anfield.

Arsenal will have a free week and will only play again on Saturday, when they will receive the Newcastle at Emirates Stadium.

Datasheet

LIVERPOOL 4 X 0 ARSENAL

GOALS: Sadio Mané (39′) Diogo Jota (52′) Mohamed Salah (73′) and Takumi Minamino (77′)

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk and Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago (Morton) and Oxlade-Chamberlain (Henderson), Jota (Minamino), Mané and Salah. TECHNICIAN: Jürgen Klopp

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel Magalhães and Nuno Tavares; Partey (Elneny), Lokonga (Maitland-Niles), Saka, Smith Rowe and Lacazette (Odegaard); Aubameyang. TECHNICIAN: Mikel Arteta