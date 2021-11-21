Losail has a hot and windy night for the Qatar GP

F1 IN QATAR, CLASSIFICATION: HAMILTON POLE, VERSTAPPEN 2nd | Briefing

The first GP in Qatar in the history of Formula 1 takes place this Sunday (21) at the Losail circuit, and will be an extra challenge for the drivers. That’s because, even the race being held at night, the heat will be one of the marks of the race, in addition to the high relative humidity, which makes everything even more physically exhausting.

According to the specialized website Weather Channel, the weather forecast for the race schedule is a variable ambient temperature between 27ºC and 26ºC, with a thermal sensation of 29ºC and a relative humidity of 72%.

What draws attention is the speed of the winds, a climatic factor that disrupted the lives of pilots in track activities throughout the weekend. For the race, meteorology predicts winds of up to 18 km/h.

Weather forecasts a warm night in Losail this Sunday (Photo: Alpine)

The chance of rain is nil for the next few hours in Qatar. According to the publication, the chance of the race in Losail taking place on a wet track is only 1%. The main concern of the competitors is related to the sand on the margins of the Qatari track.

The race will have Lewis Hamilton in pole position. The Brit made a flying turn to win the position of honor in Qatar. From then on, the rest of the grid will depend on the decision of the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) on the infractions committed in the classification with yellow flags. Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz will speak to the commissioners this Sunday morning before determining whether or not the entity will punish.

The Formula 1 GP of Qatar is scheduled to start at 11 am (GMT-3) and will feature live broadcasting of the Band on open TV and the F1 TV Pro streaming service.

O BIG PRIZE accompany LIVE and in REAL TIME the Formula 1 GP of Qatar. Follow everything here.

Max Verstappen had problems with the mobile wing of the car in Qatar (Video: Playback)

