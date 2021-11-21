Lost! Pixel 6 outperformed by Galaxy S21 in 5G connectivity tests

The Pixel 6 line stands out for being the first to come from the factory with the Tensor, a processor developed by Google and which brings with it some special improvements that focus on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), although it also has other cutting-edge technologies and exceptional performance, in addition to being compatible with 5G network access. According to data from a survey that evaluated the Pixel 6 and the Galaxy S21 (model with the SD 888), the Mountain View giant’s smartphone still needs improvements in 5G connectivity, a frequency that is popular in the United States and is present in the most flagship cell phones.





The first analysis took into account the strength of the signal captured by the device in different North American operators, revealing that the Galaxy S21 takes the best of most telecommunications companies, managing to achieve a download speed of 2 Gbps without any major problems, while Pixel 6 remained limited to just 1 Gbps under the same test conditions. Despite having presented a lower result in this approach, the Google model stands out for being able to connect more easily in rural areas with low-band networks, a point that could not be well explored by the Samsung cell phone, which still surpasses in other aspects .

These results indicate that Tensor is still not well optimized for this connectivity, being identified that the Qualcomm platform continues to lead in this segment and perhaps because of this it is a priority for brands like Samsung in the US territory, while in other regions it continues to launch devices with the SoC Exynos.

Datasheet – Pixel 6

Screen: 6.4″ OLED QHD+ with 90Hz

Platform: Google Tensor

RAM: 8 or 12GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128GB and 256GB

Front camera: 8MP 1.12um, f/2.0

Main Cameras: 50MP Samsung GN1 Main Sensor 12MP Sony IMX386 Wide Angle Sensor

Battery: 4,614mAh

Sensors: compatible with 5G, NFC, UWB, Sony LDAC high definition audio, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E, digital reader built into the screen

System: Android 12 with 5 years of security updates

Dimensions: 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 207g

Datasheet – Galaxy S21

6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display with Quad HD Resolution

Samsung Exynos 2100 Platform

8 GB of RAM

128GB of storage

Cameras: Main of 12 MP (f/1.8) 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and 120° angle 64MP telephoto lens (f/2.0) with OIS and 3x zoom 10 MP front (f/2.2)

8K video recording at 30fps and 4K at 60fps

4,000mAh battery with fast charging and reverse charging

Android 11 with One UI 3.1 interface

Colors: Violet, Pink, Gray, White

