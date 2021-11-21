Luciano goes to court for not appearing in a series by Zezé Di Camargo and Wanessa | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Zeze Di Camargo and Luciano

Controversy over Netflix’s new series, “It’s Love: Camargo Family” is already raging. After Graciele and Zilu, now it’s Luciano Camargo’s turn. The singer filed an injunction to prevent the streaming platform from using his images in the episodes. Not even old photos, considered archival, should appear.

Sources interviewed point out that the reason is financial, as he will not be paid to appear in the production. Luciano Camargo did not think this was fair and filed suit. The series will show moments of the relationship between Zezé Di Camargo and her daughter Wanessa. Other people will also appear, such as Graciele Lacerda, Zezé’s fiancée, and Zilú Godói, the singer’s mother.

Most of the recordings were made on the family’s farm, in Goiás. It was there that Zezé and Wanessa set up an improvised studio to record new songs during the social isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. With an intimate tone, the two reveal secrets and address personal dramas throughout the episodes, in addition to revealing the songs from the unpublished album recorded by father and daughter.

Sought by Leo Dias’ team, Luciano Camargo’s advisor says he prefers not to comment on the matter.