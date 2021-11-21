Luciano stops Netflix from citing him in a series about Zez di Camargo

Zez di Camargo and Luciano (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Scheduled for its premiere on December 9th in the catalog of



Netflix



, the document series



love: Camargo family



of five episodes that accompanies



Wanessa



and



Zez di Camargo



in the recordings of an unpublished album ended up in the



justice



.

According to the information, the columnist



Leo Days



, from the newspaper



metropolis



,



Lucian



, brother of



Zez



, decided to file an injunction to prevent the giant from



streaming



– responsible for the production – use your images in the episodes.

The artist does not want to have his image linked to the series, but also to archival images.

According to the publication, the reason for this refusal to appear on the series of his brother and niece is financial.

The singer and the singer signed a million-dollar contract with the streaming platform to produce the series and



Lucian



, was left out. Therefore, he would have thought it unfair to appear in the documentary directed by



Ricardo Perez



, without receiving any cache.

The series records moments of intimacy between



Zez



and



Wanessa



. However, other family members appear in the episodes, such as



Graciele Lacerda



, the current woman from the sertanejo , and



Zilu Godoi



, ex-wife of the hit owner



love



.

In addition to the family, great artists like



Paula Fernandes



,



Lo Santana



,



James Abravanel



,



Felipe Arajo



and



Thiaguinho



they are also present in the production.

Cleo



and



Priscilla Fantin



they also appear in the documentary, demonstrating his friendship with the composer’s eldest daughter.

Check out the trailer below: