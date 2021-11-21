Luciano stops Netflix from citing him in a series about Zez di Camargo

Scheduled for its premiere on December 9th in the catalog of
Netflix
, the document series
love: Camargo family
of five episodes that accompanies
Wanessa
and
Zez di Camargo
in the recordings of an unpublished album ended up in the
justice
.
According to the information, the columnist
Leo Days
, from the newspaper
metropolis
,
Lucian
, brother of
Zez
, decided to file an injunction to prevent the giant from
streaming
– responsible for the production – use your images in the episodes.
The artist does not want to have his image linked to the series, but also to archival images.
According to the publication, the reason for this refusal to appear on the series of his brother and niece is financial.
The singer and the singer signed a million-dollar contract with the streaming platform to produce the series and
Lucian
, was left out. Therefore, he would have thought it unfair to appear in the documentary directed by
Ricardo Perez
, without receiving any cache.
The series records moments of intimacy between
Zez
and
Wanessa
. However, other family members appear in the episodes, such as
Graciele Lacerda
, the current woman from the sertanejo , and
Zilu Godoi
, ex-wife of the hit owner
love
.
In addition to the family, great artists like
Paula Fernandes
,
Lo Santana
,
James Abravanel
,
Felipe Arajo
and
Thiaguinho
they are also present in the production.
Cleo
and
Priscilla Fantin
they also appear in the documentary, demonstrating his friendship with the composer’s eldest daughter.
Check out the trailer below: