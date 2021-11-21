Luciano stops Netflix from citing him in a series about Zez di Camargo

by

reproduce
Zez di Camargo and Luciano (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Scheduled for its premiere on December 9th in the catalog of

Netflix

, the document series


love: Camargo family

of five episodes that accompanies

Wanessa

and

Zez di Camargo

in the recordings of an unpublished album ended up in the

justice

.

According to the information, the columnist

Leo Days

, from the newspaper

metropolis

,

Lucian

, brother of

Zez

, decided to file an injunction to prevent the giant from

streaming

– responsible for the production – use your images in the episodes.

The artist does not want to have his image linked to the series, but also to archival images.

According to the publication, the reason for this refusal to appear on the series of his brother and niece is financial.

The singer and the singer signed a million-dollar contract with the streaming platform to produce the series and

Lucian

, was left out. Therefore, he would have thought it unfair to appear in the documentary directed by

Ricardo Perez

, without receiving any cache.

The series records moments of intimacy between

Zez

and

Wanessa

. However, other family members appear in the episodes, such as

Graciele Lacerda

, the current woman from the sertanejo , and

Zilu Godoi

, ex-wife of the hit owner

love

.

In addition to the family, great artists like

Paula Fernandes

,

Lo Santana

,

James Abravanel

,

Felipe Arajo

and

Thiaguinho

they are also present in the production.

Cleo

and

Priscilla Fantin

they also appear in the documentary, demonstrating his friendship with the composer’s eldest daughter.

Check out the trailer below: