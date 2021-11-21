Lucimara Parisi did not approve of Valentina Francavilla’s attitudes in A Fazenda 13

Last Thursday night (18th), another elimination took place at A Fazenda 13 and Valentina Francavilla said goodbye to the prize of one and a half million reais. The worker was eliminated with 15.38% of the votes, Solange Gomes received 38.44% and Aline Mineiro got 46.18% of the votes.

Lucimara Parisi and Valentina Francavilla worked together in the Mouse program for 12 years, in August the Italian left the attraction to join the cast of The Farm 13. In the program, he was a stage assistant and interacted with the presenter. Already Lucimara Parisi continues in the attraction, served as director of pictures and currently participates in Jornal Rational, which is shown on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

We talk exclusively with Lucimara Parisi about Valentina’s participation in A Fazenda and opined on the elimination of her former co-worker: ”I love Valentina with passion, I was rooting for her, at first I was in hers, quietly. We know Valentina, we know she is super intelligent, she was seeing the terrain and observing who she was one and who was another”.

”When she started to get close to Rico, I thought it was great, she grew up in the program, until the moment she had this torn jacket occurrence she saw what happened and hid the truth, that’s what got, if not for that not I would have left, I was sad that she left, if I had acted otherwise I would have stayed. Inside A Fazenda it was the Valentina I know out here, sometimes she seems angry, but she isn’t, that’s her way“, said Lucimara Parisi.