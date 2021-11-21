Ludmilla’s wife leaves her breast exposed during rehearsal

With a plot about the history of the black population, their struggles and African culture, Beija-Flor de Nilópolis is already in full swing at the Carnival 2022 rehearsals.

On the night of Thursday, November 18, Brunna Gonçalves put all her waddle to play on the association’s court. Ludmilla’s wife dared to expose her breasts. She just used a patch over her nipples to hide them. Otherwise, everything is open.

The look made perfect sense, by the way. She wore a top all made of metal strings. The only fully closed part of the garment was at the neck, where a choker held everything else.

And how little shine is silly, Brunna still abused in high heels, without fear. The dancer wore a sandal all closed in straps up to the knee, also silver. Jean shorts and a beautiful smile on her face completed the look.

In 2022, Beija-Flor de Nilópolis takes to Marquês de Sapucaí the plot “To impart thought is to hear the hummingbird’s voice”. The idea is to tell about the history of the black population, but also to talk about the struggles against racism and the movements for rights.

Beija-Flor enters Sapucaí on February 27, Carnival Sunday. On the same night parade Mangueira, Salgueiro, Imperatriz Leopoldinense, Viradouro and São Clemente.

happy in life

The wife of singer Ludmilla told on her social networks that she is finishing the renovation of her parents’ house, in Nilópolis, Baixada Fluminense.

With a video showing the space under construction, the dancer highlighted her trajectory to reach this very special moment.

“It’s just enough to believe… It was in the middle of this work that everything started! It was in the middle of this work that, with the money from the dance, I built my dream room and started recording my videos for the channel. It was in the middle of this work that I started dreaming of one day getting to finish it. And that day has come! My faith in God always made me believe that this day would come”, he wrote.

Since last year, the 28-year-old has left her parents’ house to live with Ludmilla, in a comfortable mansion on Ilha do Governador, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

“I work hard to make my dreams come true and without a doubt this is the biggest one, to provide a comfortable home for my parents. This is the last time you will see this house like this… only in the brick!”, he continued.

