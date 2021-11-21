Lula says that the left should think about what it ‘left undone’ to prevent Bolsonaro’s election – Politics

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 76, said the left must think about what it “failed to do” to prevent the election of Jair Bolsonaro and the advance of the right around the globe in recent years. At the event “Build Future”, by the Spanish Progressive Party We can, in Madrid, Lula also said that he is considering running for the presidency in the 2022 Elections, but that he must make that decision between February and March.

“What did we (left) not do?”, asked Lula about the elections in Donald Trump, US U.S, and Bolsonaro, in Brazil. “We need to think to make sure it’s worth fighting for. The only fight we lose is the one we don’t fight.”

Lula declared that “the denial of politics makes the far right grow”, so he said that it is not time for the left – especially the younger ones – to lose heart: “The perfect politician is within you.”

“We have to pay attention to the discourse of the right. Why did these people convince a part of society again?”, he said. For him, it is necessary to analyze the speech of opponents to understand which “lies” led the conservatives to power.

In addition, the former president highlighted that the left must transform the fight against inequality and for the environment, its banners. “We have to put the environmental issue on the agenda”, he highlighted.

At the end of the speech, which lasted about half an hour, Lula said that he is considering running for president in the 2022 Elections. However, he said that he will only make that decision between February and March of next year. “Those who are born to fight don’t take care of themselves anymore”, he justified.

“I can’t do less than what I’ve already done,” he added. The former president assesses that the scenario in the country today is worse than in 2003, when he assumed the presidency for the first time, but said he is convinced that “it is possible to recover Brazil”. “This trip I took in Europe was an attempt to prove to the Brazilian people that the world likes Brazil”, he explained. “It is not Lula that is important, it is Brazil that is needed.”