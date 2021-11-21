Main beneficiaries of the Positive Registry are under 30 years old, reveals Central Bank | Economy

The main beneficiaries of the Positive Registry are under 30 years old, according to information from the Central Bank released this Saturday (20). The age group was the one with the greatest access to credit, with possibly lower rates, in financial institutions and retail stores.

The Positive Registry was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in 2019 and began to take effect at the beginning of last year. It is a database that gathers information about all payments made by consumers.

To build the Positive Registry, financial institutions, commerce, water, electricity and telephone service concessionaires, for example, collect data from people and companies and send it to so-called “credit bureaus” such as SPC and Serasa.

These “bureaus” created a score. The higher, the greater the possibility of accessing credit with different interest rates.

According to the Central Bank, the Positive Register generated an average change in the situation of 59% of bank customers, who moved to a lower credit risk range than they previously had. At the same time, however, another 16% migrated to a higher level.

Also, according to BC, non-financial institutions, such as retail stores, already consult the Positive Registry more often than the banks.

“The Positive Register is already a reality (…) The database [do Cadastro Positivo] there is already a huge number of people with a credit ‘score’,” stated BC’s director of Regulation, Otávio Damaso.

Positive Registration X Open Banking

Damaso also assessed that the Positive Register will be more important, in the assessment of credit risk by banks, than the so-called Open Banking.

BC’s regulation director believes that Open Banking goes far beyond the credit “score” of customers, seeking to personalize banking services. It will be a platform, developed by financial system participants with government regulation and BC oversight, to allow customers to share banking data and transaction histories with banks and fintechs (small financial services technology companies) .

“But in this part of the credit score, [o Open Banking] is more limited than the Positive Register. Because the Positivo Registry, in addition to information on the financial and payment system, collects information on energy, water, sanitation, telephone bills. So, it has a much larger scope than Open Banking for the credit operation itself,” explained Damaso.

On December 15, financial institutions will share data on investments, services related to foreign exchange, accreditation, insurance and pensions.

Damaso also said that Open Banking and Cadastro Positivo will be used in a complementary way by financial institutions when granting credit.

“The Brazilian economy, which has been going through a major financial inclusion process in recent years, is relevant. The client’s relationship with the water, electricity, telephone company, sometimes does not exist with a financial institution. [acesso ao] credit. The two things are complementary,” he explained.

