Maitê Proença interprets “O Pior de Mim” in Belo Horizonte

Maitê Proença presents in Belo Horizonte his play “O Pior de Mim”, a work highlighted among the best of 2020 by the newspaper “O Globo” and by the portal “Observatório do Teatro” and nominated for the Arcanjo de Cultura award. The show is on show at the Cine Theatro Brasil Vallourec in two sessions: this Saturday (20th), at 9 pm, and on Sunday (21st), at 7 pm. The event is part of the Mostra Cine Brasil de Teatro and has an interpretation of pounds.

This is a work where Maitê revisits the story of his life, from childhood to the present day. On stage, she reflects on how her troubled family history had repercussions on her personal life and career, the eventual blocks developed and everything she needed to do to free herself. In the play, it is possible to see the circumstances that were imposed on her, crossing with the traps that she imposed herself to defend herself: “I present to you the most hidden part of me, the one that even I didn’t have the courage to snoop around. More than ever, we are keeping an eye on each other’s lives. In this unbridled voyeurism, we compare ourselves, in order to better understand ourselves. It’s not like this? Come take a look, I’ll let you.”

The programming will be carried out in a hybrid format, and face-to-face tickets are available at R$60 (full price) and R$30 (half-price ticket). To watch the broadcast, the price is R$ 10 (full price) and R$ 5 (half price). For both formats, the purchase can be made through website www.cinetheaterbrasil.com.br or at the theater box office.

An initiative of Cine Theatro Brasil Vallourec, Mostra Cine Brasil de Teatro and Music is sponsored by Instituto Unimed-BH, through tax incentives for more than 5,200 cooperating physicians and employees, and by Vallourec, both via the Law of Incentive to Culture. Support: Hermes Pardini.

The proposal is for the audience to participate in the show in the way they feel more comfortable and safe – ‘from home, through the live, or in person, with all the security that the reunion requires: temperature measurement on arrival, totems with 70% alcohol gel from the foyer, in easily accessible places, adequate circulation through spaces, signage indicating minimum distance in the queue through the access aisles to the Grande Theatro Unimed-BH, separation of seats, with restricted chairs, allowing only two people who are together to sit next to one on the other, are some of the actions implemented.

Artists and technicians will be tested, in partnership with Hermes Pardini, through the PCR-RT exam, before the event.

In digital format, the show will be broadcast on the Eventim platform: when purchasing the right to digital access, each person will receive a pass with a link different input. It is important to note that each digital access entitles only one link valid. If someone logs in on more than one device, the valid link will be that of the last accessed device.