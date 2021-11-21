Manchester United decides to fire Solskjaer after a rout and negotiates details to announce his departure, says the newspaper

Manchester United’s board of directors decided, after an emergency meeting, to dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from command. The exit, however, is not yet official and will depend on a financial agreement for the termination of the contract

O Manchester United made the decision to fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the humiliating rout 4-1 for Watford, this Saturday (20), away from home, for the return of the Premier League.

The announcement is not yet official by the club, but the information was anticipated by the newspaper The Times, the same as he informed, right after the match, holding an emergency meeting to discuss the technician’s future.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Manchester United returns to the field for the Premier League on November 28, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against Chelsea, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

According to a report by the newspaper, United’s top management has already been guided to negotiate terms for contract termination with the former attacker.

In August Solskjaer renewed his contract with the Manchester team. The current bond is valid until June 2024, which should guarantee him a financial “bumps”.

According to the The Times, United must pay 7.5 million pounds, the equivalent today to BRL 56.6 million, to fire Solskjaer.

The vehicle points out that the Glazer family, owner of the “Red Devils”, has also ordered the directors to “speed up the conversations” to try to convince the French Zinedine Zidane, ex-Real Madrid, to take over United.

Solskjaer’s team is in a crisis that gets worse and worse.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The team has not won in three matches, with one draw and two defeats. The setbacks, however, were dire: 2-0 for the rival Manchester City, in a match totally dominated by the Citizens, and now the humiliating 4-1 for Watford, who are at the bottom of the English table.

In the last 13 matches, by the way, the red devils won just four victories.

Solskjaer led Manchester United for nearly three years, from December 2018 until now. They are 91 victories, 37 draws and 40 defeats in 168 duels. The work did not yield any title.