Manchester United defeats Watford away from home and increases pressure on Solskjaer

Watford beat Manchester United by 4-1 this Saturday (20), for the 12th round of the Premier League

The pressure will be even greater on the shoulders of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. O Manchester United lost this Saturday (20) to the Watford 4-1 playing at Vicarage Road, in the 12th round of the Premier League. The match was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

The home team’s goals were scored by Joshua King, Ismaïla Sarr, João Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis. Dutchman Donny van de Beek noted for the Red Devils.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The first minutes of the match already showed that the afternoon in England would be long for United fans.

Used to leading the team to victories, Bruno Fernandes was the one who left the team in a delicate situation right at the start of the match. With a very poorly done retreat, the Portuguese ended up giving the ball to Joshua King, who only stopped when he was knocked down inside the area by McTominay.

On the penalty kick, Sarr stopped at De Gea. On the rebound, Femenía sent it to the net. But the VAR canceled the bid for area invasion before the strike. And on the second opportunity, the shirt 23 returned to the Spanish goalkeeper.

Unrecognizable on the field, Manchester United did not take advantage of the defense to try to grow in the match and remained largely dominated. The result? Goal by Watford.

After Wan-Bissaka badly cut a cross, Dennis dominated and found the lethal Joshua King inside the area. With a dry slap, the center forward placed the ball in the back of the net and opened the scoreboard.

United’s inertia could have resulted in more goals from Claudio Ranieri’s team, had it not been for the ‘uncalibrated’ aim of the attackers, who piled up lost chances in the final stretch of the first half.

After wasting two penalty kicks, Sarr still managed to redeem himself at the end of the first stage. Well positioned, the striker received a great pass from Femenía and hit hard to ENFINLY beat De Gea.

Heavily pressured by the result, Solskjaer had a hand in United’s reaction. Novelty for the second half, Van de Beek showed opportunism to appear inside the area as a legitimate opportunist center forward to deflect into the goal after a cross by CR7, just at 5.

The Manchester team’s posture was even different in the second half. Pressing and having 70% possession of the ball, the team started to lose chances of tying.

If United didn’t do it, there was still time for the Brazilian João Pedro to score for the hosts and increase the pressure on the Manchester sides.

At lights out on Vicarage Road, Emmanuel Dennis landed a beautiful shot to beat De Gea and close the score: 4-1.

Championship situation

With the victory conquered at home, Watford reached 13 points and moved away from the relegation zone in the Premier League, closing the match in 15th position. Manchester United, parked at 17 points, could lose the 7th place until the end of the round.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Sorry: Ismaila Sarr

Penalty is not lost. The more twice. And much less hitting BOTH without force. Okay, the Spaniard De Gea is a great goalkeeper, but Ismaila Sarr made life easier for the Manchester United goalkeeper and could have opened the scoring for Watfortd at the start of the match.

He scored the second goal and still managed to redeem himself on the field.

Best moments

upcoming games

After the match this weekend, Watfortd returns to the field only next Sunday (28), when they will face Leicester, at King Power Stadium, again for the Premier League.

Manchester United turns their attention to the Champions League. On Tuesday, the team faces Villarreal in the group stage. Next appointment for the Premier League is nothing less than the derby against Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Datasheet

WATFORD X MANCHESTER UNITED

GOALS: Joshua King, Ismaïla Sarr, João Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis for Watford; Donny van de Beek for Manchester United

Watford: Foster; Femenía, Cathcart, Nkoulou and Masina; Sissoko, Cleverley, Louza, Dennis and Sarr; Joshua King. TECHNICIAN: Claudio Ranieri

Manchester United: Of Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire and Shaw; Matic, McTominay (Van de Beek), Bruno Fernandes, Sancho and Rashford (Martial); Cristiano Ronaldo. TECHNICIAN: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer