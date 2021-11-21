Manchester United fires Solskjaer after team suffers another rout

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer Manchester United’s manager

End of line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. The English club announced the departure of the Norwegian coach after the rout suffered for Watford by 4-1 in Vicarage Road, by the Premier League. The official announcement of the resignation took place this Sunday (21)

The club’s idol as an athlete, Solskjaer remained in charge of Manchester United for nearly three years, having joined the Red Devils on an interim basis in December 2018 and was appointed coach in March 2019.

At the time, United signed Solskjaer for three years. In June of this year, the club announced a contract renewal with the Norwegian until 2024.

The coach had been swinging in his position because of the team’s poor performance even with the signings of big names, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and the assembly of a cast filled with stars.

Only in seventh place in the Premier League, Manchester United has a victory in the last four matches for the Premier League, and has also suffered in the UEFA Champions League. The team accumulates hard takedowns for rivals like the 5 to 0 against the Liverpool and the match in which he was dominated by the Manchester City, both within Old Trafford.

The coach was also constantly criticized recently for the substitutions he made throughout the matches. Confused and ineffective, Solskjaer’s moves left the team even more hostage to their individual values.

The rout suffered against Watford, who are fighting relegation, was the last straw.