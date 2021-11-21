Mansion in Búzios will stage a reality show with lawyers

After reality shows with musicians, sportsmen, cooks, doctors, models and financial market operators, the lawyers’ turn has come.

interior of Legal Mansion in BuziosReproduction/Instagram

The program Legal Mansion will put 14 legal digital influencers inside a house for a competition of knowledge about law, marketing and entrepreneurship, as well as tests of physical effort and luck, à la Big Brother Brazil.

baptized of Legal Mansion, the program will take place between December 2 and 5 in Búzios (RJ) and will be broadcast on YouTube for 24 hours and on Instagram through lives.

In addition to games, the Legal Mansion it will feature lectures and debate circles with law professors and other jurists. The event also promises themed parties — but not for legal reasons, but luau, cheesy party, white party and closing party. After all, parties with a law theme would all be the same, with participants wearing formal attire.

It was not informed if there will be elimination of candidates, as in others realities. Nor if there will be the possibility of appealing the decisions.

Law professionals will also be “awarded” with a show of stand-up legal and the possibility of another ten people staying in the house and participating as VIP guests.

However, it was not disclosed what the winner’s prize will be. It is also unknown whether he will have to wait for the final decision to receive the reward.

O reality show is conceived and presented by Alberto Lopes Jr., 39, a lawyer and lay judge at the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, who also has his own legal digital project.

To the website I love law, Alberto says that the environment of the mansion should facilitate the networking and the interaction between participants. He defends that the Law must be accessible and protagonist for all, and classifies the initiative as “the revolution and innovation of Law”.