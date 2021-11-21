Marcos Braz detonates Brasileirão arbitration – Flamengo

Flamengo’s manager complained a lot about the unmarked penalty in Everton Ribeiro in a game against Internacional

Last Saturday (20th), the Flamengo beat Internacional by 2-1, in a game valid for the 34th round of the Brasileirão. The result came after a good collective performance by a Rubro-Negro not as mixed as it seemed. However, even with the victory, Mais Querido was challenged with the refereeing again, by a bid in Everton Ribeiro. One of the biggest critics was the vice president of soccer, Marcos Braz, who detonated the trio that whistled the beira-Rio confrontation and, especially, the VAR.

As usual, Braz used his Twitter account to show outrage. In addition to the video with the penalty shot, the manager of Flamengo used the verb against refereeing: “It goes on like this. Shame on you, technology is being screwed up”.

CHECK THE PUBLICATION:

It goes on like this. Shame on you, technology is being screwed up. pic.twitter.com/vcCs9U3I3Z — MarcosBraz (@marcosbrazrio) November 21, 2021

The bid in question generated a lot of controversy and could have changed the course of the game in Beira-Rio. That’s because, at that time, Mengo still had the 2-0 on the scoreboard and, if the penalty had been scored, it would have turned the result into a rout. However, referee Sávio Pereira Sampaio interpreted the play as normal and, thinking that it was not a clear and manifest error, the representative of the video, Wagner Reway, did not recommend the review.

Even with one more error against, the most dear got the victory in Beira-Rio and secured three more points in the Brasileirão. However, the lead of leaders Atlético-MG remains eight points and, with five games remaining, the title looks very complicated. Even so, Flamengo does not give up and, on Tuesday (23), it faces Grêmio at Arena do Tricolor, at 20:00 (GMT).