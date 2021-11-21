Marcos Mion presents ‘Caldeirão’ in flip-flops and jokes: ‘You’ve never seen it on Globo’s screens’ | cauldron

Marcos Mion innovated on the Caldeirão stage! In an unusual moment on the TV screen, a presenter ran his slipper show. That’s right! Owner of a creative and irreverent style, Mionzera chose a pair of Yeezy Slide “Green Glow”, from the line signed by none other than Kanye West, to rock this Saturday afternoon, 20/11. And got it!
with more footprint clean, created from a single piece of neon green EVA foam, with a 100% rubber outsole, like shark teeth, the slipper is valued at around R$ 2 thousand.
“You’ve never seen that on Globo’s screens. Today, tennis was left aside and the most hyped flip-flops at the moment gained morale!”, he cheered.
“This is Yeezy Slide Green Glow,” joked Mion on the networks – and even polled his followers. “Like it? Take the opportunity and write which sneakers deserve to be on the ‘Caldeirola’ stages next week!”.
Marcos Mion presents the ‘Caldeirão’ in flip flops — Photo: Globo
The show’s main costumer, Sandy Topfer, commented on the fashion choice and said that the innovation came from the presenter:
“I sent the photo of the look to him to choose the sneaker, and at the time he said: ‘In this look we’re going to ‘launch’ a slide.’ Mion is that: total daring”, he said.
On social networks, the subject reverberated. First, Geninho Simonetti, director of the cauldron, posted saying: “I tried everything”. 😂
Geinho Simonetti, director of Caldeirão, comments on Marcos Mion’s slippers — Photo: Instagram Reproduction
‘Working in slippers, Mion represents us’; check out the reactions!
Mion hits the slipper at ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Mion hits the slipper at ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Mion hits the slipper at ‘Caldeirão’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
See more: Marcos Mion’s style: costume designer highlights trends, curiosities and audacity of the presenter’s looks
Marcos Mion’s style costume designer talks about trends, curiosities and audacity of the presenter’s looks — Photo: Globo
🕵 CHECK THE CALDEIRAN PRESENTER’S STYLE X-RAY 🕵
Marcos Mion chooses the rarest shoes from his collection, vacuum-packed, to step on to Globo Studios for the first time.