Maringaense participates in the reality show of entrepreneurship in the United Kingdom; prize is BRL 400 thousand

Ana Luiza da Silva, from Maringa, is participating in the reality show “From Idea to Business”. Photo: Disclosure/From Idea to Business

Ana Luiza da Silva, 18, from Maringa, is among ten Brazilians competing for a R$ 400,000 prize on the “From Idea to Business”, an entrepreneurship reality show that is taking place in London, UK. The final of the program will be this Saturday, 20th, at Chicago Booth University – a university that had former US president Barack Obama as a professor. The episode will be broadcast by YouTube, from 1:00 pm (Brasilia time).

Born in Maringá, Ana Luiza da Silva has lived in England for about four years and is the youngest participant in the reality show. Graduated in Hair and Media Make Up, Maringa has extensive knowledge and an incredible natural ability in the makeup business, according to the program’s organization. She is focused and determined to reach her goals and her creative/artistic look can be the difference.

The reality show “From Ideia to Business” is aimed at Brazilians who live in England and intend to open or increase a business they already have in that country. Since August, participants have been receiving training from experts from different areas and learning about topics related to the corporate world, such as MVP (Minimum Viable Product), networking, project creation, sales pitch and others.

Conceived by entrepreneurs João Alves, Ercilio de Oliveira and Filipi Francisco, the reality show began with 12 participants, but two dropped out along the way. 11 episodes have already been broadcast, which are available on the reality website – go here. The 12th will be the final episode, when participants will come face to face with investors to present their business ideas. The entrepreneur with the best idea will receive a prize of 50 thousand pounds – the equivalent of R$ 400 thousand.

In addition to Ana Luiza, two other people from Paraná are participating in the reality show: Victor Souza, from Londrina, who has lived in the United Kingdom for about five years; and Letícia Carvalho, from Ubiratã, who has lived in the country for almost 20 years. The other participants are: Nayara Pegoraro (SP), Samuel Fernandez (SP), João Guilherme (SP), Gessiel Barbosa (RS), Simone Lisboa (ES), Kleuber Santos (GO) and Carlos Magnum (CE).

Participants are confined until the end of the program. The episode will be broadcast live on the “From Ideia to Business” channel on Youtube – go here.

Participants of the reality show “From Idea to Business”. Photo: Disclosure/From Idea to Business

In addition, the program will hold three face-to-face lectures for the public in London. Tickets can be purchased on the reality website.