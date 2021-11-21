Mazola Junior takes Ituano-SP to the Brazilian title of Series C | Sport Brazil | Online Diary

The Third Division Brazilian Championship has a new national champion and an acquaintance who has already worked at Clube do Remo and Paysandu.

We are talking about Mazola Junior, coach of Ituano-SP, who this Saturday (20th), won the Brazilian title of Série C by beating Tombense-MG by 3-0, in Itu (SP).

Itu Rooster fans start screaming

And champion! And champion! pic.twitter.com/Ro0vZoxiy5 — Ituano Futebol Clube (@ituanooficial) November 20, 2021

The goals of the São Paulo team were scored by João Victor, Igor Henrique and Iago Teles. At the end of the game, the party started on the lawn and in the stands of the Novelli Junior stadium.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM THE ITUAN!!!!!! João Vitor receives on the left and kicks without much force…but goalkeeper Felipe accepts!!!!@ituanoofficial 1 x 0 @TTombense What did you think of the bid? Comment with the #CnoDAZN Series! pic.twitter.com/7WtmTag6Ma — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) November 20, 2021

GOOOOOOOOOL FROM ITUAN!! After an intense exchange of passes and attempts, the ball falls to Igor Henrique, who completes it for Tombense’s net, with no chance for Felipe!@ituanoofficial 2 x 0 @TTombense ! Comment with the #CnoDAZN Series pic.twitter.com/DBkpJUJJDg — DAZN BRA (@DAZN_BRA) November 20, 2021

The team lifts the Serie C 2021 cup with a campaign of 26 games, with 14 wins, eight draws and four defeats. In addition to the title, Ituano-SP rises to Série B alongside Tombense-MG, Criciúma-SC and Novorizontino-SP.

For 2022, Serie C already has 18 confirmed teams with only two teams that will drop from Serie B.