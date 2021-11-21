Medvedev beats Casper Ruud to go to ATP Finals decision | sneakers

Daniil Medvedev is in the decision of the ATP Finals, held in Turin, Italy. This Saturday, the Russian beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in 2 sets to 0, partial 6/4 and 6/2 and advanced to the final of the competition that brings together the best tennis players of the season.

The final will be held this Sunday, at 5 pm (Brasília time). Medvedev is still waiting for the result of the other semifinal to meet his rival. Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev face off this Saturday to define the other finalist.

1 of 3 Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals — Photo: Reuters Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals — Photo: Reuters

Medvedev got his first break in the third game, opening 2/1. Rudd even balanced the game from there, but couldn’t avoid going down in the first set. On 4/4, the Russian secured the advantage in the match in Turin.

2 of 3 Casper Ruud laments defeat to Medvedev — Photo: Reuters Casper Ruud regrets defeat to Medvedev — Photo: Reuters

Casper Ruud tried to react in the second set. More aggressive, he began to disturb the Russian’s reception more. Medvedev, however, managed a break in the fifth game and took the win. From there, he controlled the pace and closed at 6/2 to guarantee his place in the decision in Turin.