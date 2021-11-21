Microsoft promises better performing Windows 11 in 2022

Microsoft changed its position a lot when it took on the idea of ​​creating Windows 11. The software giant seems even closer to users and is listening to all their opinion and information that they contribute.

This can be seen now, in a position that Microsoft took towards Windows 11. The company assumed that 2022 will be a year in which it will work to give an even better performance to its new system.





It was on Reddit that Microsoft revealed more about what will be its year 2022 when it comes to its new operating system. Everything happened during an AUA (Ask Us Anything) in this network, still focused on the Windows App SDK theme.

Several readers complained about the performance of various elements that the Windows 11 interface offers. Given this, the team of developers at Microsoft assumed before this audience that they will dedicate part of their time to improve this behavior.

These works on the interface have already started, but the results will only arrive next year. These should be seen as one of the improvements or new features that Microsoft will present in the update it releases in 2022.

This also reveals that Microsoft is more attentive to what users offer as feedback on Windows 11. This is not a new topic and has been addressed by users before. By taking on these issues, the software giant will be able to further improve its system.

The performance issue of Windows 11 appears to be a sensitive one for Microsoft, and one that has been addressed in a number of ways. The company has already shown several times that this system manages to take even more out of the hardware it has at its disposal and that in this way it gives users even more.

It remains to wait for 2022 and see what Microsoft is preparing. This system has been constantly receiving improvements and new features, which make it even more interesting and adapted to what users really need.