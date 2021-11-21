Minas can be faithful to the balance in choosing the president of the PSDB – Politics

From left to right, Eduardo Leite, Joo Doria and Arthur Virglio in PSDB preview debate

(photo: Lus Blanco/Joo Doria Communication/Disclosure) Members of the PSDB are preparing to choose, this Sunday (21/11), the pre-candidate of the President of the Republic party. The dispute polarized by Eduardo Leite, governor of Rio Grande do Sul, and Joo Doria, governor of So Paulo. The ex-mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virglio, is running out, with fewer public demonstrations of support.

The toucan directory in Minas Gerais “closed the question” and decided to support Leite. There are, however, those who demonstrate dissatisfaction with the decision. The assessment that the PSDB from Minas Gerais can be the “loyalty of the balance” in favor of the gacho in a dispute that proved to be fierce from the beginning and had elements typical of electoral races, such as disagreements and exchange of barbs.

Most of the federal and state benches must follow the decision of the Minas Gerais administration. Congressman Domingos Svio, however, intends to vote for Doria. There is a possibility that, proportionally, Leite receives more votes in MG than in his home state. Months ago, a delegation of toucan parliamentarians went to Rio Grande do Sul to invite the local governor to participate in the previews. In the group were Paulo Abi-Ackel and Eduardo Barbosa, two of MG’s representatives in the National Congress.

Abi-Ackel, precisely, the president of the PSDB in MG. “Minas has a very strong tendency to support Eduardo. It is not just the benches of deputies, such as mayors, deputy mayors and councilors. And (also) the affiliates who will spontaneously present themselves beforehand. I want to imagine that Eduardo will have a broad, strong and consecrating majority of the votes”, he says, to the State of Minas.

The governor of RS came to the state in October. The journey was accompanied by a squito of parliamentarians from Minas Gerais. Before, Doria was in the state. “Each member of the Minas Gerais PSDB is free to vote for whoever, of the three, thinks best. It makes no sense to say that the party in Minas will close with just one person. This is not in line with good Minas Gerais policy”, explains Domingos Svio, who was also with Leite and Virglio.

For experienced toucans, the result of the dispute will also pass through So Paulo. Allies de Leite believe that he has the greatest number of supporters and, therefore, has some advantage. Despite this, the large number of affiliates in Doria’s homeland may weigh on the São Paulo governor’s benefit. “ see, on the one hand, the attendance, something that counts in Eduardo’s favor. And, on the other hand, what counts for Doria, the rejection rate that it has in its state”, analyzes Abi-Ackel.

In the internal election, PSDB members are divided into four groups, according to the positions held. Some voters will be able to make their choice through an app. From Minas Gerais, there will be 2,445 votes. On the list of registered people is Pimenta da Veiga, former federal deputy, former mayor of Belo Horizonte and candidate for government in 2014. “The candidates who run for the previous ones, according to the legislation, speak for the party, but they are heard by the nation. They can now become better known and spread their ideas”, points out Pimenta, who does not hide his vote and will choose Leite.

Across Brazil, support is divided. In addition to Minas and its electoral stronghold, Eduardo Leite managed to get official demonstrations from the Tucan leaderships in SC, PR, BA, AL, AP, CE, MS and RO. Doria, on the other hand, enlisted the Executives of SP, PA, RN, AC and DF. In favor of Arthur Virglio is the AM.

Official demonstrations, however, do not prevent individual decisions. Yeda Crusius, president of the women’s wing of the legend and former governor of the Gacha, declared that she was sympathetic to Doria. In So Paulo, the state vice president, Evandro Losacco, joined the Leite group. Licensed senator Jos Serra (SP) is with Doria. Acting on the COVID-19 CPI, Tasso Jereissati (CE) and Izalci Lucas took different paths: a supporter of Leite; the other by Doria.

‘Third way’ The PSDB tries to position itself as a “third way”, as an alternative to President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). Even defining a pre-candidate, the toucans do not need to officially launch it in 2022. For Paulo Abi-Ackel, it weighs in Leite’s favor the fact that he does not consider his participation in the race to the Plateau as something “unconditional” — he can, therefore, talk to other subtitles about compositions. “The fact of having built an immense support network within the PSDB gives me the impression that it is in a position to do the same with other central forces throughout Brazil”, he says.

“I think Eduardo Leite will sit down at the table with the other actors who are disputing and seek consensus. If we manage to do that, I say with great conviction: this name has all the conditions to win the election”, confirms Pimenta da Veiga. In justifying his willingness to vote for Doria, Domingos Svio, who claims to have abstained from campaigning, cites the experience of the São Paulo native. “His work in SP is exemplary. Man is a machine to work with, he forms a good team with very strict moral and ethical values. There is no comma against Joo Doria.”

“In my opinion, Eduardo Leite is the one who has the necessary conditions to do this, in addition to signifying a renewal for the PSDB and for national policy. The election of the governor of So Paulo, on the other hand, would lead to isolation, which would not do the party or Brazil any good”, points out federal deputy Acio Neves.

“Eduardo Leite is our name. It always has been. The PSDB has in it the moment to show the virtues and what we want for the country”, says Gustavo Valadares, secretary general of the tucano nest in Minas and leader of the Romeu Zema government (Novo ) in the Legislative Assembly.

Paulo Brant, deputy governor, and Luisa Barreto, secretary of State for Planning and Management, affiliated with the party, will also enter Leite’s number.

Svio, however, believes that the rejection of Doria in the PSDB echoes the arguments of opponents from other parties. “The faults that they placed in Doria were put forward by PT and Pocket members. I, as a toucan, will I rely on their opinion to decide my vote in the previous ones? Of course not”, he replies.

mistrust

The internal strife was even marked by mistrust surrounding the voting application. Campaign memes and songs emerged. In Minas Gerais, toucans even accused the national Executive treasurer, Csar Gontijo, of trying to co-opt mayors to support Doria. The case took place in August; At the time, Gontijo called the suspicions “flight”. There was also a picturesque situation involving the mayor of a small town in the interior of Minas Gerais. During an event in Doria, he ended up not receiving from the governor the prestige considered owed by people linked to the PSDB. Days later, he clocked in at a Leite convescote and received a personal caress from the gacho.

“We wanted a union, but there was no way (according to) with the Doria group and the previous ones were necessary”, explains Andr Merlo, mayor of Governador Valadares. And, despite the problems, when the previous ones are passed, the toucans guarantee to aim for pacification and convergence.

“You have to be very mature and understand that I train, train and play. We are really in a ‘pr’, like in the United States”, compares Marcos Vincius Bizarro, mayor of Coronel Fabriciano.