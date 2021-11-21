Mineirão authorizes maximum ticket load, and Cruzeiro waits for CBF to confirm last game of 2021 at the stadium | cruise

Cruzeiro has not officially confirmed it yet, but everything indicates that the match against Náutico, for the last round of the Brasileirão Series B, will take place at Mineirão. There are still details that prevent the confirmation of the game at Gigante da Pampulha, but the agreement between club and stadium is underway.

The match will end the year of professional football in Cruzeiro and will mark farewell to Rafael Sobis and Ariel Cabral. One of the definitions is right on the part of the stadium administration: Cruzeiro will be able to sell the maximum amount of tickets for the match against Náutico.

However, this logistics will be guaranteed by the stadium only when you confirm the anticipation of the game – currently scheduled for the 28th, at 4 pm.

The expectation is that the departure will be brought forward to the 25th (Thursday) or the 26th (Friday). Tickets must be sold at popular prices, as was the case in front of the Brusque. The CBF must confirm the anticipation of the match at the beginning of next week.

1 of 2 Fans from Cruzeiro attended Mineirão for the game against Brusque — Photo: Publicity/Mineirão Cruzeiro fans attended Mineirão for the game against Brusque — Photo: Publicity/Mineirão

For Serie A, the next game at the stadium to be played is Atlético-MG x Fluminense, scheduled for the 28th, at 4 pm – also with maximum capacity. With this space of time between matches, it is possible to play two games with the maximum load of fans, said the press office of the company that manages Mineirão to the report.

In the game against Brusque, Cruzeiro had a net income of R$ 605 thousand reais.

Mineirão is waiting for Cruzeiro to decide whether or not it will ask for the maximum load of tickets for the match. The Minas Gerais club needs to present an initial public forecast, but it can be changed up to 48hrs before the match takes place.

Another factor that could jeopardize Fox’s plans is the trial that will take place at the STJD next Tuesday, due to the case of racial injury that happened in the match against Remo, at Independência. However, the report from ge he found that there is optimism on the part of the board of directors from Cruzeiro, because, even if eventually there is a punishment, the sentence will not need to be served in front of the people from Pernambuco.