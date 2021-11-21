Minimum wage for 2022 has new value and changes PIS, unemployment insurance and INSS

Minimum wage for 2022 has new value. Workers and beneficiaries of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will have their monthly fee readjusted to R$ 1,200 in 2022. This may happen due to the latest estimate of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

According to information, this year’s inflation may be closed at R$ 9.1%. It is the basis of prices in the general Brazilian market, which defines the value of the minimum wage, food products, rentals, car prices and other consumer items.

Annually, the national floor must be readjusted according to the INPC of the previous year. This gives the 50 million salaried citizens purchasing power, albeit very limited. Of this amount, about 24 million are Social Security insured.

The INSS, as well as other bodies, programs and benefits, is strictly linked to the minimum wage. In this sense, when it is changed, the amounts transferred to the public served are also corrected. Check out the impact of the readjustment of the national floor in some areas.

Impact of the minimum wage on the INSS

Retirees, pensioners, beneficiaries of sickness benefit and the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) are usually directly impacted by the correction of the minimum wage. These people normally receive the basic INSS benefit, which must be equal to the national floor in force,

In this way, in the next year, these policyholders can receive R$ 1,200 monthly, if the expected percentage is effective. In addition to the minimum amount, the autarchy ceiling must also be changed, currently at R$6,433.57.

Impact of the minimum wage on unemployment insurance

Workers dismissed without just cause are usually covered by unemployment insurance assistance. It is paid between three to five installments with an amount defined according to the last three salaries received by the dismissed citizen.

In summary, unemployment insurance is also based on the national floor, as it cannot grant a lower amount. Therefore, there are great chances that the worker will receive at least R$1,200 in 2022.

Impact of the minimum wage on PIS/PASEP

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a benefit granted to workers with a formal contract every year. It is distributed according to date of birth or Social Identification Number (NIS) to employees in the private sector and public spheres, respectively.

The amount of the allowance is calculated according to the current minimum wage, which is the limit amount that can be transferred. For this, it is necessary to verify how many months the citizen worked with a formal contract in the base year.

Thus, if the worker has provided services under the CLT regime for 12 months, he will be entitled to receive the allowance in its full amount. Soon, next year he will have R$ 1,200 in hand. Check out the proportions:

1 month: BRL 100;

2 months: BRL 200;

3 months: BRL 300;

4 months: BRL 400;

5 months: BRL 500;

6 months: BRL 600;

7 months: BRL 700;

8 months: BRL 800;

9 months: R$900;

10 months: R$1,000;

11 months: BRL 1,100;

12 months: BRL 1,200.