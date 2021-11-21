Ministry of Health does not rule out vaccination charges for foreigners

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, does not rule out the possibility of Brazil starting to demand proof of vaccination from foreigners upon entry into the country.

“Brazil’s Health Surveillance is very active and we have discussed this with Anvisa, within the Ministry of Health itself, with the other Ministries. This is an inter-ministerial action to provide more security for our population. We are studying all these facts in order to have more security for the Brazilian population. Brazil is doing very well in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. We have beds available in our ICUs. So, let’s work in a harmonious way to achieve more and more effectiveness in these public policies”, said Queiroga during an event to promote vaccination, in Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday (20).

During the morning, members of Grêmio Recreativo Renascer de Jacarepaguá participated in the campaign, in Cidade das Artes, in the west side of Rio. However, the participation of the population was low. In addition to the capital of Rio de Janeiro, five other capitals hosted the event: São Paulo, Manaus, Curitiba, Brasília and Salvador.

The action aims to encourage the immunization of the 21 million Brazilians who have not returned to complete the vaccination cycle. The task force runs until the next 26th of November, in all 38,000 vaccination posts in the country.

In addition to the application of the 2nd dose, adults over 18 years of age who have completed the regimen for at least five months can also take the booster dose. According to the folder, in the month of November alone, 12 million people must take the third dose, which should preferably be with the immunizing agent from Pfizer. In the absence of this vaccine, AstraZeneca or Janssen should be applied.

Preliminary results from a survey at the University of Oxford commissioned by the Ministry of Health indicate that there is an increase in immunity with the combination of different vaccines. About Janssen’s immunizing agent, Queiroga recalled that more doses should arrive in Brazil.

“Janssen received some doses at the end of the first semester, some from a donation from the United States and others from early delivery of 38 million doses. This vaccine at the beginning of approval by regulatory agencies was referred to as a single dose. Today we know that a backup was needed. Those who took this vaccine at the end of June, beginning of July, they will need a booster now with Janssen herself. And in the future, five months later, the progress of the pandemic will be analyzed for the application of a third dose. But that’s not the problem. Our problem is to make the solution we have today (vaccine) accessible to the population”, said the minister.

“We need to end this pandemic”

So far more than 360 million doses have been distributed against Covid-19 in the country. Of these, nearly 300 million were applied. Also according to the MS, almost 90% of the target audience was vaccinated with the first dose and the two applications have already been offered to more than 70% of eligible Brazilians. “Nobody can stand this pandemic anymore so we need to unite to end this pandemic.”

The vaccine is important, strengthening primary care. Taking care of communicable diseases that, in a way, were neglected, strengthening the Unified Health System to attend elective surgeries that were postponed. It’s a very big debate”, recalled Queiroga.