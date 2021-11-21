Ministry of Health launches vaccination campaign against Covid to attract 21 million Brazilians whose second dose is overdue | National Newspaper

Health agents from all over Brazil participated in the first day of the mega-vaccination campaign against Covid. The Ministry of Health wants to accelerate immunization in the country and reinforce the importance of completing the vaccination schedule.

It’s a quest for those who forgot to complete protection against Covid. More than 21 million Brazilians have yet to take the second dose.

. Map of Covid-19 vaccination in Brazil

In Salvador, there was a joint effort at more than 40 stations, including a drive-thru at Fonte Nova stadium.

In Recife, a car with a loudspeaker roamed the streets summoning people to get vaccinated on the spot.

Megavaccination also draws attention to the importance of the booster dose, which can be taken five months after the second dose. The recommendation of the Ministry of Health is to apply to all Brazilians over 18 years of age. More than 9 million are already qualified.

In Curitiba, 27 vaccination points were open until 14:00.

“I had already been called up, 15 days ago, but I couldn’t attend. Then I was near here, I saw that they were taking care of me and I decided to come right away”, said the lawyer Marco Antonio Andraus.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, participated in the launch of the campaign in Rio de Janeiro and took the opportunity to take a booster dose. The city even opened a samba school court for vaccination. Nearly 600,000 residents have their second dose late.

“Through this action, we want people to freely seek vaccination rooms, as Brazilians are very adherent to vaccination campaigns, to reinforce vaccination coverage and protect the population against an eventual outbreak of new cases, as we have seen in Europe”, said the minister.

In São Paulo, all health units were open until late afternoon. On Sunday (21), there will be vaccinations in pharmacies on Avenida Paulista and in city parks. In the state, nearly 5 million people have not completed the vaccination schedule.

In Belo Horizonte, the campaign for vaccination was carried out in 50 health centers and in 12 shopping centers in the city. The biggest concern is the low adherence of young people to immunization against Covid, especially between 20 and 29 years old.. According to the Department of Health, about 60% of people in this age group have not returned to take the second dose of the vaccine. And there are at least two reasons for this.

“The first is this misleading perception that the pandemic is over. The pandemic is not over. The second thing, which intrigues us even more, is that an important proportion, in a qualitative survey that we did, forgot the second dose”, revealed Fabiano Pimenta, Undersecretary of Health Surveillance of Belo Horizonte.

This was the case of student Luana Gomes Oliveira. She missed the call-up day for 23 years old.

“I let it go, I put other things in front of me, but I was going to take it. I wasn’t going to stop taking it, no. The lady pulled me here, so let’s take it. Let’s enjoy”, said Luana.

The girl is a health agent who was recruiting people in the mall corridor. One couple had their second dose late.

“In fact, we didn’t forget. We had some commitments and left for next week. Yes, we postponed it”, said Luiz Otávio.

The student Ana Carolina Lacerda took advantage of the joint effort to bring the second dose up to date and leave her message.