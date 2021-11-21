Mirella lets out a long breath and answers if she wants to get back together with Dynho Alves after “A Fazenda 13”; check out

Last Tuesday (16), MC Mirella began the process of separating from her husband, Dynho Alves. The decision came after the singer made a series of outbursts on social media about the dancer’s behavior in “A Fazenda 13“. In recent weeks, both the pawn and Sthefane Matos have been criticized for the constant exchange of caresses and affectionate moments that star in the reality.

There are, of course, those who defend the boy — who at the party that dawn (20) remembered the beginning of his relationship with Mirella. “I’m getting fed up with seeing people defending! I wanted to see if it was me, married, and so on inside. How many times would they have canceled me? I will be quiet out of respect for what I have lived through. Because if I open my mouth, shit is flying everywhere!”, fired the singer, on Twitter.

“Bad Mi woke up attacked. Put me on a single reality show now to see the damage I do. Live baby! I only learned one thing: not to stop living because of others. It’s uncertain if they would do for you, what you do for others”, he added. Afterwards, the MC made an appeal to “Sterellas”, fans of her and Stefani Bays, asking them to vote for Dynho to be in the reality show, if he goes to the next farm.

“If Dynho goes to the countryside, please don’t take him out. Help me sterellas. I have a lot of things to sort out yet. It will delay me horrors. But God knows everything! I’ve never asked for anything, so please let me know… if this week goes bad, vote for him to stay, because if he leaves I’ll screw up out here!”, she reinforced, who even gave the dancer a needling: “Gives rope, hangs himself.”

Despite the fact that she has confirmed the information before, there are still people who doubt Mirella’s divorce request. She took the opportunity, then, to show prints of conversations proving the veracity of the story. “The person goes into reality and I, out here, get angry and have to prove things on the internet, because I’m ‘marketing and I’m a cookie’. I can’t even vent and put the anger out there”, she shot, along with an image of the lawsuit.

“I don’t need to lie. I was always the first to defend him. Now I’m here taking hate for something I’m not even to blame!”, he vented yet. MC also published an excerpt of a conversation, allegedly with her father, implying that they are both looking for a new home for the singer to live.

I get into reality for me out here to be angry, and have to prove things on the internet because I’m “doing marketing and I’m a cookie”.

I can’t even vent and get the anger out. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/g4Ing5KeCL — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) November 20, 2021

Do you think it’s over? That nothing. Irritated by the attacks she has been receiving, Mirella warned: “I will ignore certain comments because the people have a very evil imagination.” Finally, the artist made it clear that she does not intend to get back together with Dynho, after the dancer leaves the reality. “I’m glad I know that when I don’t want it anymore, it’s gone. I’ve had several exes that you even know, ask them if, after I didn’t want to know anymore, they found something with me. Rammeled to the point of making me feel like this… forget it!”, he stressed.