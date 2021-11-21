Missed lunar eclipse? See how it went in a one-minute video

In the early hours of last Friday (19) various parts of the world were able to observe the partial eclipse of the Moon. It was the longest in 580 years. However, in many places, such as São Paulo, the sky was cloudy and it was not possible to see anything.

Another opportunity like this won’t come anytime soon. According to NASA, the next lunar eclipse of such length will only happen in 2669.

The good news, in case you missed the opportunity to see the Moon 97% covered, is that you can get a taste of what the eclipse was like in the video below.

The images were captured by the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and condense the three hours and 28 minutes of the phenomenon into just one minute. See below:

What is a lunar eclipse?

The Moon orbits the Earth about once every 29 and a half days, explains astrophysicist and former NASA scientist Fred Espenak on his website.

Therefore, as it rotates around the planet, its position relative to the Sun causes it to change phase. We generally hear about four lunar phases: new moon, waning quarter, crescent, and full moon.

A lunar eclipse can only occur when the Moon is full. And it happens if the Moon is passing through a portion of the Earth’s shadow.