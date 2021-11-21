Missed the beginning of cryptocurrencies? Don’t miss the start of the Metaverse

The growing interest in the Metaverse has been given because of a big announcement made by Mark Zuckerberg – CEO of Facebook. The social media giant changed its name to Goal, an effort to build your own Metaverse and transform the way we use social media.

THE Goal proposes that both work, study and leisure activities revolve around its Metaverse. This will be possible through several applications of AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality).

Can you imagine having work meetings in the Metaverse? Or maybe watch the shows you want no need to leave your house? In a few months and years, all this and more will become possible. The transformation of how we work, study and entertain ourselves will be great, and for this we must be prepared.

The change of direction announced by Zuckerberg is very big and significant, so much so that people and companies have started to investigate and even invest in projects related to Metaverses.

What is the Metaverse

Although there are already Metaverse applications, there is no basic definition, but in practical terms, the article Building The Metaverse Responsibly da Meta, tells us that a Metaverse is a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore together with other people who are not in the same physical space as you.

But how can I get in touch with another person in a Metaverse? The main way to access the Metaverse is through a computer or cell phone. However, this point depends on which Metaverse we are accessing. Once we get access to it, most metaverses lead us to start creating and customizing our avatar.

The avatar is a digital representation of the user, it can be customized as you like and each Metaverse offers different possibilities. Many of them allow you to buy digital clothing and accessories, so that your “avatar” is as authentic as possible.

And why would a person buy a digital outfit or accessory if they can’t touch it?

There is no main reason, it is completely subjective. Many users find that buying a particular outfit or digital accessory for their avatar helps to enhance their identity within the Metaverse. Thus, the supply of these digital items can be scarce, which makes it even more valuable to the user who owns it or wants to own it.

Therefore, once your avatar is created and customized, the next step will lead you to have contact with other people (other avatars) as long as they are in the same virtual space.

Virtual interactions, in addition to metaverses, have grown on a large scale, after the current global situation. Studies reveal that people have opted for this type of interaction more and more, mainly because of the fact that it breaks the geographical barrier in unthinkable ways.

Metaverse, cryptocurrencies and blockchain

More than ever, the three go hand in hand. Another reason why Metaverse has attracted the interest of both individuals and institutions is the opportunity to have access to applications that are linked to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in general.

Although not all metaverses are based on blockchain and do not use cryptocurrencies, as we know, Minecraft, for example, which is a game that allows access to its virtual world, in this case, in its “Metaverse”.

Bringing the Metaverse to the world of cryptocurrencies is a revolution, as we will not only be submitted to the virtual world, it means that we will be able to make payments in cryptocurrencies, buy accessories, cars, houses, whatever is available, but based on real trading in the real world.

Decentraland

One of the most popular metaverses currently is the Decentraland, which is a Metaverse that works through the blockchain Ethereum, you can access the game through the browser and connect a wallet Metamask or Fortmatic, where you can create an avatar to have access to different places available within this Metaverse.

Decentraland is little known on the social side. It has a website dedicated to the dissemination of all types of virtual events, from art exhibitions (NFT), entertainment such as casino nights betting with cryptocurrencies to music shows.

One of the most relevant events within the platform was the Metaverse Festival, which featured the participation of renowned artists such as deadmau5 and Paris Hilton.

Access to the event was completely free, had clothing airdrops and digital accessories for avatars and the possibility to earn POAPs for each day of the event.

POAPs are NFTs and are described as digital badges that can be collected for each event you attend. POAP (Proof-Of-Attendance Protocol) is a very relevant project within the cryptocurrency ecosystem that has gained a lot of notoriety, with a very positive response from users.

Decentraland and its Metaverse began in 2020 and is of Latin American origin, specifically from Argentina. From the beginning, it has built a community that embraces technological advances.