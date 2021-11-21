More than 2 million Covid vaccines donated by the US arrive in Brazil | Vaccines

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Sunday morning (21) the arrival of more than two million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 that were donated by the United States to Brazil.
The plane with the immunizing agents landed around 5:00 am at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), according to the Federal Revenue.
“Thank you for the partnership,” the minister wrote on a social network. “Together we will win this pandemic!”
Queiroga did not specify which manufacturer is the immunizing agent, but according to GloboNews the vaccines are from AstraZeneca.
The US has already directly donated three million Janssen vaccines against Covid-19 to Brazil in June. At the time, it was the largest number of doses distributed across the US to any country.
In addition, the Joe Biden administration has already announced other vaccine donations to dozens of nations:
- 80 million doses, in April, May and June, including for Brazil (60 million doses from AstraZeneca and 20 million from Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen);
- 500 million doses from Pfizer for 92 poor countries, also in June (in this donation, Brazil was left out).
The minister also announced, on Saturday (20), that he took a booster dose. “Today, in Rio de Janeiro, I reinforced my immunization against Covid-19”.
The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, takes a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, in Rio de Janeiro, on November 20, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
“We surpassed 300 million applied doses! Look for one of the 38,000 vaccination rooms to receive the 1st, 2nd or booster dose. Protect yourself!”, wrote Queiroga.
The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday (16) the expansion of the booster dose for all Brazilians over 18 years of age and reduced the application interval (see the video below).
The ministry also started to recommend a second dose for those who took the Janssen vaccine (which until then was applied in a single dose).
Ministry of Health announces a booster dose for everyone over 18 and reduces the interval