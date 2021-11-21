Moro says he already ‘talks’ with other names from the 3rd copy and does not rule out agglutination

During an event of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL) this Saturday, 20th, former judge Sérgio Moro stated that he maintains a dialogue with other presidential candidates of the so-called “third way” and did not rule out an agglutination between the names. “I’ve been talking to all the names, I think the union should be based on a consistent project for the country”, he said. “We want to unite, bring other people, add and avoid extremes”, he continued.

On Friday, Deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM), one of the leaders of the MBL, hesitated to name a name when asked who the movement will support in 2022. Moments earlier, he had said that the group “has to be ambitious and elect the next president of the Republic”.

This Saturday, however, the movement’s support for the jurist was evident. Moro was introduced by Adelaide Oliveira as the “next president of Brazil”, and his entry onto the stage of the event was cheered by those present, who shouted his name in chorus.

The group is also designing a platform for state deputy Arthur do Val (Patriota), who will run as a candidate for the government of São Paulo next year. At the end of the event, Adelaide called Val to the stage and, beside Moro, said that there were the future president of the Republic and governor of São Paulo.

When the former judge was asked by the presenter Danilo Gentili, responsible for interviewing him on the panel, whether he would in fact be a candidate, the audience erupted in shouts of “yes!” and “I live as president”.

In response, the former judge repeated that he is “ready to lead the project” and defended an anti-corruption agenda for the country, criticizing the PT in this area. He cited his track record in Operation Lava Jato processes as a factor in his favor, and said he does not resent the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for being considered biased in the judgment of former president Lula, although he criticizes the Court and consider your suspicion a mistake.

“The STF has great merits, but the facts are documented. There is an attempt at historical revisionism, but the truth is that Petrobras was looted as never before in the history of that country (during the PT governments)”, he said.

Repeating traces of his speech of affiliation to Podemos, the former minister focused his speech on the fight against corruption, his main political asset. The jurist maintained that he wants the country “to return to the time when there was hope that impunity was not the rule”.

Moro also defended the end of “us against them”, reinforcing his name as an alternative to the Lula-Bolsonaro polarization. He stated that his project will not be based on “aggression”, as he classifies that of his two main opponents.

“There is now an atmosphere of intimidation on social media, people are afraid to say what they think. This is very bad for the country”.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?