Motorola: images advance three brand new cell phones

After several releases in recent days, including four new Moto G models and the Moto G Power 2022, the Motorola keeps preparing for the next premieres. This Friday (19), renderings leaked by the site 91 mobiles revealed three cell phones of the brand that should reach the market in 2022.

One of them is the top of the line Edge 30 Ultra, also known as Edge X or “Rogue”, which accompanies the Moto G200 as a high-performance alternative. The other two go by the codenames “Milan” and “Austin”, probably intermediate and entry versions respectively.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Edge 30 Ultra appears in a gradient color.Source: 91mobiles/Reproduction

According to the publication, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra it will have a 6.6-inch OLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+, which houses the 60 MP front-facing camera. At the rear will be three cameras, including two 50 MP and the 2 MP depth sensor.

It is speculated that Edge X will be powered by the processor Snapdragon 898, combined with 8GB and 12GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. 5,000 mAh battery, 5G, NFC, stereo sound and IP52 certification are other highlights.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022

New generation of Moto G Stylus.Source: 91mobiles/Reproduction

Known by the codename “Milan”, the probable Moto G Stylus 2022 It will come with a built-in stylus and a specific app for note taking with the screen locked. By the way, the display should be similar to the Stylus 5G, with 6.8 inches and FHD+ resolution.

There is no further information about the smartphone, but the site speculates the presence of a 50 MP camera and digital reader on the side.

Motorola “Austin”

The “Austin” should be a basic cell phone.Source: 91mobiles/Reproduction

The third rendering is of a device known only as “Austin”, about which there isn’t much detail. Rumors indicate that this is a phone that will be launched globally next year, with a more modest configuration.