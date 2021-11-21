Moving average goes below 200 for the 1st time since 2020

Brazil registered 214 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 612,625. As a result, the moving average of deaths was below 200 for the first time since April 2020. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 196 people died in the last seven days. This is the lowest number since April 19, 2020, when 199 deaths were registered on average.

As a result, Brazil is once again showing a downward trend in deaths. Today’s average is 16% lower than the index 14 days ago.

This indicator is the best for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects fluctuations in data from the Health Departments, which are usually dammed up on weekends and holidays.

The daily average is compared to the same index as 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

The state of Acre did not update its data until 20:00 today and the Federal District does not release the numbers on weekends.

Thus, three states had no record of deaths today: Amazonas, Amapá and Goiás.

As of 20:00 yesterday, 8,603 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered in the country. With today’s data, the total number of diagnoses reached 22,009,972 cases.

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, there were 217 new deaths caused by covid-19 in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has already caused 612,587 deaths across the country.

By the numbers reported by the folder, there were 8,833 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 22,012,150.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,217,739 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 181,824 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.