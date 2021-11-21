Murilo Huff shows his baby with Marília Mendonça smiling and emotional

Singer Murilo Huff was thrilled to show his son with Marília Mendonça smiling for the first time after a loss

The singer Murilo Huff showed her son with the late singer Marília Mendonça, little Leo, one year and eleven months old, and he was thrilled. This is because in the record the singer appeared beside little Léo and the baby gave a beautiful smile. This was the first time the baby appeared smiling to the public since the difficult goodbye to his mother, singer Marília Mendonça, 16 days ago.

The netizens were nothing but praise for little Léo. “How beautiful this baby is! Many blessings for him”, commented one netizen. And another internet user said: “The most beautiful thing in the world! Leo is just like Mom!”.

A fan of Marília Mendonça also said: “How good it is to see him, it fills our hearts and alleviates a little the longing for our queen”. And another internet user said: “What a beautiful baby! May God always protect you, Léozinho”.

After showing up with your son, Murilo Huff he also wrote the prayer of St. Francis. “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is hatred, may I take love. Where there was offense, may I take forgiveness. Where there was discord, let me take faith. Where there was error, let me take the truth. Where there was despair, let me take hope. Where there was sadness, may I bring joy. Where there is darkness, let me bring light. O master, make me seek more to console than to be consoled. Understand to be understood. To love to be loved. It is in giving that we receive. It is forgiving that one is forgiving. And it is by dying that one lives for eternal life”.

Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça’s mother, Ruth Moreira, decided that they will have shared custody of little Léo. Both live in Goiânia, which makes it easier for this custody to be shared.

