Nanda Costa had pre-eclampsia during pregnancy; see risk factors – 11/21/2021

The actress Nanda Costa wrote a report this Saturday (20), on Instagram, about the birth of the twins Kim and Tiê. Despite having lived a peaceful pregnancy, she said she had pre-eclampsia in the final stretch, a hypertensive disease (high blood pressure), accompanied by loss of protein in the urine (proteinuria) that can appear in pregnancies from the 20th week on.

On the social network, Nanda said that, because of this condition, she also had failure in her kidneys, which stopped working properly. “But all of a sudden, my blood pressure went up, my kidneys started to stop and, at 35 weeks and 3 days of pregnancy, we needed to bring the delivery forward”, she says.

According to experts, arterial hypertension equal to or above 140/90 mmHg is considered. In the case of the actress, she also reported that, even after giving birth, her pressure reached 180×90. “Imagine that for a person who has always had 90×60 pressure.”

The most common cause of pre-eclampsia is due to changes in placental implantation, which when it does not occur properly causes an increase in resistance within the blood vessels, causing the pressure to rise. The disease can be diagnosed through medical examinations and evaluations.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 92% of maternal deaths are considered preventable, and occur mainly due to hypertension (including pre-eclampsia), hemorrhage or puerperal infections. Maternal death is any death that occurs during pregnancy, childbirth or up to 42 days after childbirth.

Risk Factors and Symptoms

Among the risk factors for the development of pre-eclampsia, it is possible to highlight, mainly:

Very young patients (usually under 19 years old);

Patients over 35 years old;

Hypertension (those who already had blood pressure problems);

Diabetes;

Obesity;

Pre-eclampsia in previous pregnancies;

Multiple pregnancy;

Thrombophilias (antiphospholipid antibody syndrome);

Lupus.

If there is an early diagnosis, which indicates the probability that the patient will develop pre-eclampsia, it is possible to prescribe acetylsalicylic acid (ASA) and calcium, as a preventive measure.

Small doses of ASA (100 to 150mg/day) between 12 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, and the administration of calcium, 1 to 2 grams per day, mainly in women with low intake of this nutrient, reduces the risk by up to 70% of pre-eclampsia. But any medication should only be taken with a prescription and medical assessment.

Pre-eclampsia is not an inherited condition. What is known, however, is that patients who developed the disease during pregnancy are more likely to develop again

It may be accompanied by the following symptoms:

Swelling throughout the body;

Change of vision;

Decrease in urinary volume;

Shortness of breathe;

Amniotic fluid reduction.

In severe cases, it can affect and cause serious damage to the kidneys and liver. In extreme situations, it leads to swelling of the brain and causes changes in liver function (Help’s syndrome) and, eventually, stroke.

