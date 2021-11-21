Nanda Costa reports an emotional birth and reveals hospitalization for high blood pressure

Nanda Costa shared her birth report to celebrate the first month of the daughters, Kim and Tiê. This Saturday (21st), she posted two pictures taken shortly after the girls arrived.s, whose names were announced a few days after delivery. “Yesterday it was a month since we were born! Without a doubt it is the most challenging and intense moment of my life. I had a peaceful pregnancy, I’ve never felt so good in my life“, said the actress, who impressed his wife, Lan Lahn, by the size of her belly in the final stretch of pregnancy.

But Nanda revealed that she had to run in the last weeks of her pregnancy: “But all of a sudden, my blood pressure went up, my kidneys started to stop, and at 35 weeks and 3 days into the pregnancy, we needed to bring the delivery forward. Pre eclampsia! My obstetrician, Flavia Tarabini, was precise, surgical and, thank God, saved my life! My wife didn’t leave my side for a second.”

The actress said that Kim is the firstborn: “She was the first to be born and, to our surprise, weighing less than we imagined: 1,815 kg. She was born beautifully, breathing alone and with her little left hand raised… Upon seeing her, Lan he clapped his hands and shouted: ‘cry, Kim’ and our little girl started with a strong and powerful cry. Exactly a minute later, Tiê came, with her eyes wide open as if to say: “we’re here, moms, what’s up?” he arrived weighing 2,220kg and went to his room with us. Kim, on the other hand, needed to gain weight and went to the ICU.”

Nanda Costa and Lan Lahn’s daughter needed to gain weight in the ICU

Afterwards, Nanda Costa said that the first days after the girls were born were not easy. “As for me, I was hospitalized for a week to control the pressure and recover. I was born a mother in fright and “suffering in paradise” never made so much sense. little Kim, who reached 1,600kg,” he said. She went through another scare: “The hospital/maternity hospital is under construction and, two days after the birth, between these comings and goings, I was stuck in the elevator, which increased my pressure even more and potentialized my puerperium”.

The couple left the hospital with only one daughter and lived through the anguish of waiting for Kim’s discharge. “Tiê and I were discharged 5 days after delivery. Kim would only be discharged when he reached at least 2kg. We didn’t know how long it could take. In some days she won, on others she lost. Every gram was celebrated, very much. Days of a lot of rain and a lot of crying in Rio de Janeiro, but as Lan always says, ‘a boat can’t sail without a storm.’ Until on the first sunny day, she came home and found her sister again after two weeks. It was magical and perhaps the best day of the last 30”.

Nanda Costa was hospitalized with high blood pressure after childbirth

Nanda continued her account and revealed that she had to go back to the hospital. “There is a part of life that the social network doesn’t show and as we are living in times of increasingly difficult judgments, sometimes we prefer to focus on sharing the joys. But today, I chose to share how difficult it was and has been… Um The day after I was discharged, I had to be readmitted, this time in the ICU. My blood pressure reached 180×90, imagine that for a person who has always had a pressure of 90×60”.

“Thank God I have a wonderful support network, incredible doctors, my mother (whom I now understand, love and admire more than ever), my mother-in-law, my friends, my daughters’ goodwill, my wife, whom I love each day more and more, and, of course, my daughters for choosing us, Lan and I, for holding on and going through this whirlwind, bringing us sweetness and lightness and a lot of work (we already knew this part, but work was never a problem for us, right Love?) I have a lot of people to thank, but I’m doing it little by little”, thanked Nanda.

“And you know what? Even though I knew it would be like that, I would do it all again to receive the blessing of having Kim and Tiê in our lives. Thank you all for the messages of love. Thank you God, goddesses and all the Orixás! Thank you doctors, therapists , nurses, technicians and the whole universe. Thank you Lan, it had to be with you, it just had to be with you! I love you forever. To all mothers and mothers, my best hug! We’re together. Oh, and the girls are super good and chubby, Amen”, concluded Nanda, who breastfeeds her daughters every three hours.