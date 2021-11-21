Neo Qumica Arena receives first classic with fans under a new name; team meets Santos

This Sunday, Neo Química Arena receives its first classic with fans since it was renamed by the sale of naming rights. The game is against Santos, valid for the 34th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

By coincidence of fate, the opponent is the same as in the last classic with fans in Itaquera before the start of the pandemic. On the occasion, Corinthians, still coached by Tiago Nunes, beat the team from the coast of São Paulo by 2-0, with goals from Everaldo and Janderson, in February 2020.

Since then, Neo Química Arena has received another ten classics during the period when Fiel could not be present at the stadium. Even playing at home, Corinthians could not have a good performance: three wins, five draws and two defeats.

Against this Sunday’s opponent, Timon only had a duel without a crowd. On October 7, 2020, when the team coached by Dyego Coelho was tied by 1-1, with a goal scored by Danilo Avelar.

Classics without fans at Neo Química Arena

Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras – 9/25/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 0 x 0 São Paulo – 06/30/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 0 x 2 Palmeiras – 05/16/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 2 x 2 São Paulo – 05/02/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 2 x 2 Palmeiras – 03/03/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 1 x 0 São Paulo – 12/13/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 1 x 1 Santos – 10/07/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 0 x 2 Palmeiras – 09/10/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 0 x 0 Palmeiras – 08/05/2020 – Paulista 2020

Corinthians 1 x 0 Palmeiras – 07/22/2020 – Paulista 2020

Corinthians performance:

10 games

3 wins

5 draws

2 losses

9 goals scored

10 goals conceded

Last classic with fans

Competition: Paulista championship

Local: Arena Corinthians, São Paulo, SP

Date: February 2, 2020 (Sunday)

Schedule: 11:00 am (Brasilia)

Referee: Luiz Flávio de Oliveira

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Daniel Paulo Ziolli

Goals: Everaldo, Janderson (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Cassio and Janderson (Corinthians); Jobson (Saints)

Red card: Janderson (Corinthians)

Public: 40,669 payers (total audience: 40,935)

Income: R$2,355,356.04

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, Pedro Henrique, Gil and Sidcley; Camacho (Gabriel) and Cantillo; Everaldo (Mateus Vital), Luan (Lucas Piton) and Janderson; Mauro Boselli.

Technician: James Nunes

SAINTS: Everson; Pará, Luiz Felipe, Luan Peres and Felipe Jonatan; Jobson (Uribe), Pituca and Sandry (Evandro); Kaio Jorge (Jean Mota), Raniel and Eduardo Sasha.

Technician: Jesualdo Ferreira

