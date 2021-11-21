Netherlands Police Open Fire and Injure 7 Protesters Against Health Restrictions – International

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – Police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured during attacks in the center of Rotterdam against sanitary restrictions due to a new outbreak of Covid-19 on Friday night, 19.

The mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said Saturday morning, 20, that “on several occasions the police felt it was necessary to draw their weapons in order to defend themselves”. Videos show protesters attacking shops in the center of the port age, setting fires and throwing rocks and fireworks at officials. Aboutaleb he called the protest an “orgy of violence”.

He did not give details about the status of the victims. Several police officers were also injured and dozens were arrested, dozens of people were arrested, and there will be more detainees after authorities gain access to footage from security cameras, Aboutaleb said. According to a statement from the local police, the demonstration started on Coolsingel Street and “ended up in riots”. “Fireworks were launched and police fired several warning shots.”

The government is trying to pass a law to introduce a law that allows entry into public places only for people who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from covid-19 – which would exclude Dutch people testing negative. The Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Ruth, announced a week ago a partial lockdown, especially to bars and restaurants – which now have to close at 8pm. The measure runs until December 4th.

Just this Friday, the country registered 21,000 new cases of the disease.

Photos of the riot show at least one police car set on fire and another with its windshield destroyed after being hit by a bicycle thrown by protesters.

The riot police used water cannons and the protest was emptied around midnight local time.

This was one of the most violent protests in the Netherlands since sanitary restrictions were imposed by the government to contain cases of coronavirus. In January, protesters also attacked police and set the streets of Rotterdam on fire after the curfew went into effect.

Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus condemned the events. “The riots and extreme violence against police and firefighters last night in Rotterdam are disgusting,” he said. “Protesting is a great right in our society, but what we saw last night is simply criminal behavior. It has nothing to do with a demonstration,” he added.

Police are deployed to help Rotterdam troops

Police units from across the country have moved to Rotterdam to help bring the situation under control. Local media reported that hooligan gangs were involved in the riots.

A video circulated on social media and broadcast by the Dutch broadcaster NOS appeared to show a person being shot in Rotterdam, but there was no statement about the images. Police said in a tweet that “it is still unclear how and by whom” this person was apparently shot.

An independent investigation into the shootings has been opened, as happens whenever the Dutch police use their weapons.

The Leefbaar Rotterdam party condemned the violence in a tweet. “The center of our beautiful city has turned tonight into a war zone,” he said. “Rotterdam is a city where you can disagree with things that happen, but violence is never, never the solution.” / AP and AFP