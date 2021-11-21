Nikão dedicates Athletico na Sula title to former coach António Oliveira – 11/20/2021

Scorer of the goal that guaranteed Athletico’s title at the Sudamericana, in the 1-0 victory over Bragantino, forward Nikão said that former coach António Oliveira, who left the club on September 9, is also part of this achievement . The player also highlighted the participation of the fans who went to the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, to follow today’s duel (20).

“In a very fast moment, I was happy in taking the decision and scored a beautiful goal. But it is the merit of the whole team, of the great work that has been carried out during all these years. I am completing seven years with the club. The institution deserves it, as well. like this crowd that made the effort to accompany us in another country. So, this title is also for them. I wanted to dedicate it to my children, my wife and my friends and all those who are supporting me, like my family in Montes Claros, in Minas Gerais. And also dedicate it to António Oliveira, who started this process and is an extraordinary guy. This victory is also his. Now it’s time to celebrate a lot,” he declared after the game.

In addition to winning today (20), Hurricane still has the chance to win the Copa do Brasil in the season. For the scorer, this shows how the club knows how to face the knockout competitions.

“I think we learned how to play this type of competition, the knockout. It’s a mature, experienced team, with players who have played finals and know the atmosphere. It’s a whole process, everyone is to be congratulated. I’m very happy for it. that title,” he amended.