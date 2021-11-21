Olavo de Carvalho reportedly used a FAB plane to leave Brazil

Michel Medeiros – Special for the Mail

posted on 11/20/2021 9:04 PM / updated on 11/20/2021 10:50 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

The former guru of President Jair Bolsonaro, Olavo de Carvalho, would have fled Brazil aboard a Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane, sent to the United States to be used by the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria. The story was published on a social network by writer Daniela Abade, who narrated the supposed journey step by step.

The facts were contested by the minister, who accused the writer of having practiced fake news. Faria claimed not to know the former coordinator of the chief executive and suggested that the story be investigated.

“FAKE NEWS!! I don’t know Olavo de Carvalho, I’ve never seen him in my life and I haven’t been from FAB to the USA. Irresponsibility to go crazy in the press without checking. It is necessary to investigate and punish these irresponsibly spreading daydreams. @STF_official @policiafederal”.

According to the writer, based on information from Flight Aware, the aircraft used by Olavo would have departed the capital of São Paulo at 12:48 pm, on November 13th. The plane landed at Mac Arthur Airport, on Long Island, an unusual domestic terminal given that New York’s main airports are John F. Kennedy, Newark and La Guardia.

I’m going to release the thread here with everything I found out about Olavo and how this story was, ok? So hold on, because there’s too much. — Daniela Abade (@_danielaabade) November 20, 2021

The following day (11/14), the Legacy, prefix VC99B, tail number FAB2582, left JFK airport, bringing the holder of Communications to Brazil.

On October 16, Olavo de Carvalho posted a video confirming that he left for the US in a “sudden flight”. “How did I get here? When I was in the hospital they offered me a sudden flight, which would leave in 15 minutes, and I accepted”, said the guru, without giving any further details.

On November 9, the Federal Police summoned the astrologer to testify about the investigations into the dissemination of fake news and attacks on democracy. However, Carvalho’s defense claimed that the guru would be undergoing medical treatment.

After the publication, members of the Workers’ Party (PT) manifested themselves and asked for an investigation into possible aid from the Brazilian government to Olavo de Carvalho.

Deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) declared that the complaint should be investigated. “If true, two crimes were committed: obstruction of justice and malfeasance. We are going to ask for an investigation”, he highlighted.

“We are going to ask the Chamber’s Financial Inspection and Control Committee to summon the commander of the FAB and the minister @fabiofaria, they need to explain this very serious evidence of having used a FAB flight to escape the fugitive from the Brazilian Justice, Olavo de Carvalho,” he said Congressman Jorge Solla (PT-BA), through his twitter account.

FAB speaks out

The FAB advisory sent a note to Correio saying that “the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) complies with Decree No. 10.267, of March 5, 2020, which provides for the air transport of authorities in Air Force Command aircraft. With respect to the flight to the United States on the screen, the aircraft did not carry any passengers, only the crew who carried out the mission”.