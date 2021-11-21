Olavo de Carvalho would have fled Brazil on a plane from the FAB – Politica

Former guru of President Jair Bolsonaro, Olavo de Carvalho (photo: Reproduction) President Jair Bolsonaro’s former guru, olavo de oak, it would have run away from Brazil aboard a plane da Fora Area Brasileira (FAB), sent to the United States to be used by the Minister of Communications, Fbio Faria. the story was published on a social network by the writer Daniela Abade, who narrated the supposed journey step by step. I’m going to release the thread here with everything I found out about Olavo and how this story was, ok? So hold on, because there’s too much. — Daniela Abade (@_danielaabade) November 20, 2021

The facts were contested by the minister, who accused the writer of having practiced fake news. Faria claimed not to know the former coordinator of the Chief Executive and suggested that the story be investigated.

“FAKE NEWS!! I don’t know Olavo de Carvalho, I’ve never seen him in my life and I haven’t been from FAB to the US. Irresponsibility to go crazy in the press without checking. I need to investigate and punish these irresponsibly spreading daydreams. @STF_oficial @policiafederal”.

According to the writer, based on information from Flight Aware, the aircraft used by Olavo would have departed the capital of São Paulo at 12:48 pm, on November 13th. The plane landed at Mac Arthur Airport on Long Island, a domestic and unusual terminal given that the main airports in New York are John F. Kennedy, Newark and La Guardia.

The following day (11/14), the Legacy, prefix VC99B, tail number FAB2582, left JFK airport, bringing the holder of Communications to Brazil.

On October 16, Olavo de Carvalho posted a video confirming that he left for the US on a “sudden flight”. “How did I end up here? When I was in the hospital I was offered a sudden flight, which would depart in 15 minutes, and I accepted,” said the guru, without giving any further details.

On November 9, the Federal Police summoned the astrologer to testify about the investigations into the dissemination of fake news and attacks on democracy. However, Carvalho’s defense claimed that the guru would be under medical treatment.

After the publication, members of the Workers’ Party (PT) manifested themselves and asked Olavo de Carvalho to investigate possible aid from the Brazilian government.

Deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) declared that the complaint should be investigated. “If true, two crimes were committed: obstruction of justice and malfeasance. We are going to ask for an investigation”, he highlighted.

“We are going to ask the Commission for Financial Inspection and Control of the Chamber to summon the commander of the FAB and the minister @fabiofaria, they need to explain this very serious evidence of having used a FAB flight to escape the fugitive of Justia Brasileira Olavo de Carvalho,” he said Congressman Jorge Solla (PT-BA), through his twitter account.

FAB speaks out

The FAB’s advisors sent a note to the Correio saying that “the Brazilian Forum (FAB) complies with Decree No. 10.267, of March 5, 2020, which provides for the air transport of authorities in Air Force Command aircraft. With respect to the flight to the United States in question, the aircraft did not carry any passengers, only the crew who carried out the mission”.