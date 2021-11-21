On the contrary, entrepreneurs invest and bring flavors from abroad to BH – Economy

Ederson Voguel, Frederico Nogueira, Izabel Nogueira, Breno Nogueira and Douglas Goulart at the Origin – Assados ​​do Mundo 100% Malt bar (photo: Tulio santos/EM/DA Press) “It’s an act of courage.” The phrase sums up the feeling of entrepreneurs who, even amidst the difficulties and uncertainties brought about by the pandemic, invest in Belo Horizonte in one of the sectors most affected by COVID-19: bars and restaurants. new air guaranteed by the vaccination to bring flavors from abroad to the capital of Minas Gerais.

One of the novelties has as its trump a success created between the 1800s and 1900s, but still little known in Brazil. It is the deep dish, a traditional model of pizza in the city of Chicago (USA) with high edges, thin crust, ingredients covered by the sauce and ‘sunken’ in a lot (a lot) of cheese.

It was created when Italian immigrants arrived in the United States, uniting the North American cultural and gastronomic combinations with the European country. Anyone who wants to know the delicacy doesn’t even have to leave Belo Horizonte. The little piece of the United States is in Bairro Ouro Preto, near the trendy Avenida Fleming.

“We try to bring all the elements so that the customer can feel an experience as if they were in Chicago. Our environment has sofas in the style of American pizzerias. Even the style of music we chose, the blues that was born in Chicago”, says one of the partners by Giaco Pizzaria, Douglas Medrado, author of the opening sentence for this report.

The business was already working – and it was a success – here in the capital of Minas Gerais through delivery. But Medrado decided to bet on the long-awaited – and desired – end of the pandemic to fulfill a wish: to provide the experience of consumption in loco, in an environment inspired by Giordano’s, a traditional Chicago pizzeria.

“As deep dish has such an innovative proposal and here in Belo Horizonte we are the only pizzeria that offers this type of pizza, I believe that leaving home to consume it in a nice, comfortable place can be something aggregating, since the cuisine It is mainly made up of experiments”, says the businessman, who took over the business, along with his partner Cludio Faria, in 2019.

Douglas Medrado, one of the partners of Giaco Pizzeria (photo: Tulio santos/EM/DA Press) Medrado and Cludio Faria join, therefore, another 1,950 bars and restaurants that bet on rowing against the sea and were inaugurated in the middle of the pandemic this year. The survey by Abrasel Minas (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants in Minas Gerais), which already identifies new areas.

“Many people closed last year (3,500 closed establishments and 30,000 layoffs) because they could not financially manage to go through the moment of restriction. We now have several scenarios that provide new opportunities, one of which is finding and renting a property that has already been adapted, for example, for a restaurant, so it makes it easier”, points out the president of Abrasel-MG, Matheus Daniel, who warns new entrepreneurs.

“Right now people are alive to socialize, but they don’t just want food. Owners have to understand that they’re not just there to sell food, but moments. People are looking for experiences because otherwise they eat at home. Bars and restaurants must be aware of this, offering quality, offering differentiation. Those who did ‘the same’ need to do it differently now”, says Matheus.

Did you say different?

If the current recipe for success is different, an establishment in Bairro Cidade Nova, in the Northeast Region of Belo Horizonte, is on the right path. Origin Roasts of the World – 100% Malt also bets on foreign flavors: it offers sophisticated dishes based on trips made by the family to different parts of the world. And always with newness.

“The great mission is to provide the customer with an experience of flavors different from what he is already used to in bars. We keep some dishes on the menu, but introduce two dishes and remove two each week and it varies. Every week there’s something different,” explains Breno Nogueira, one of the partners at the brewery and restaurant, which attracts attention among the trees on Avenida Jos Cndido da Silveira.

With this proposal, continues Nogueira, the customer is able, at an affordable price, to taste various snacks that carry the memories of the owners’ adventures in different countries and the menu is always a novelty even for the most loyal of patrons. Father, mother, son and partners take turns in the kitchen and serving the public.

The initial idea, according to Breno Nogueira, was to be just a delivery delivery of roasts, but due to some opportunities that arose, such as the discovery of a good property, for example, the family decided to open up the physical space.

Breno is an entrepreneur in the audiovisual sector, and during the pandemic the projects had to stop, due to restrictive protocols. Because he likes to cook, he decided to make the roasts for delivery, which ended up becoming a bar.

To maintain the quality of a differentiated food in a high input season, Breno is categorical. “Research, research, research. But, obviously, the fact of changing the menu helps in this because we can find a quality product that in a week is at a good price and adapts so that the customer continues to have a good price”.