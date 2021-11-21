‘One of the cruelest in my entire career,’ says delegate about an autistic boy who was beaten and tortured

At dawn on Monday (15), an autistic boy, 8 years old, was found with signs of torture and beatings in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The suspected couple was arrested on Wednesday (17) and confessed to the crime. Information is from G1.

“Very sad case. We commented that it was one of the cruelest in our entire career”, said delegate Ana Luiza Carvalho from the 4th Police District.

During interrogation, João, 57, and Valdenice, 59, said they beat the boy because they believed he wanted to steal the security camera from their home. Only the couple’s first names were released by the police.

Images from a camera across the street show the moment when the aggressor runs after the boy and minutes later returns holding the boy by the arm towards the house.

According to police, the child was attacked on the head and body by a piece of wood. Part of his ears were cut off with pliers and, to contain the boy’s crying, he was doped by a medicine that the woman uses to sleep.

“He cut the medicine into two parts so the boy wouldn’t die there. The boy would have fainted with only half of it, which you can imagine what the whole medicine could have caused”, said delegate Fabrício Ballarini, also from the 4th DP.

During the early hours of Monday (15), the man placed the boy in a box and took him to the bush in the neighboring neighborhood. “He threw the boy to the ground and took another piece of wood to hit him on the head. After that, he [agressor] he left to work with the delivery of food.”, said the delegate.

The suspects were booked for aggravated murder and torture. The man will also be liable for possession of a weapon, for environmental crime, when wild birds with signs of abuse are found, gambling machines and 30 bottles of cooking gas stored in an irregular manner.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?