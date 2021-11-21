Palmeiras elects Leila Pereira as new president, 1st woman to take office

Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras announced this Saturday (20) its new president for the triennium 2022/2023/2024, businesswoman Leila Mejdalani Pereira, who will be the 40th president of the club and the first woman to assume the position of História do Palmeiras.

Leila was elected with 1,897 member votes. His term officially begins on December 15th and will replace Mauricio Galiotte, who has been president of the club since 2017.

The election process had 2,141 voters. The Palmeiras de Todos slate was the only one registered to run for the election, but it would need to surpass 50% of the votes to be elected. As the election was through closed slates, the vices did not run independently. If there were more than 50% white votes, the election would be nullified and another General Assembly would be called.

Leila ran accompanied by candidates for vice presidents Paulo Roberto Buosi, Maria Tereza Ambrósio Bellangero, Neive Conceição Bulla de Andrade and Tarso Luiz Furtado Gouveia – current first vice president. Buosi was re-elected. Voting was carried out through electronic voting machines.

Leila Pereira is currently president of Crefisa, in office since 2008, and of the Centro Universitário das Américas (FAM) and manager of 11 other group companies.