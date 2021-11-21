Palmeiras leaves the fight, Flamengo leaves the title open, but Atlético-MG could be Brazilian champion in a week; see bills

Atlético-MG’s advantage over Flamengo is 8 points, with another 15 in dispute. Team alvinegro counts to win the title as soon as possible

the victory of Flamengo over the International, this Saturday (20), in Beira-Rio, kept open the race for the title of Brazilian championship and prevented a decision as early as next Tuesday (23). But there is a possibility that the Atlético-MG secure the trophy on the following Sunday (28), the day after the decision of the Libertadores Conmebol.

As the leader, Atlético-MG closed the 34th round with 74 points, eight above Flamengo and 16 more than palm trees, officially out of the title fight after the loss to the strength, this Saturday, at Castelão.

The Minas Gerais team needs a combination of results to be champion as soon as possible. And that could happen in two rounds.

For that to happen, Galo must beat Palmeiras, next Tuesday, in São Paulo, and also the Fluminense, five days later, in Mineirão. In addition, it is essential that Flamengo does not win the Guild, on the same day, in the club’s last game before boarding for the Libertadores final, in Montevideo.



In this scenario, Atleticanos would end Sunday with 80 points, while Flamengo would have, at most, 67 and four more games to play. Thus, Renato Gaúcho’s team could only reach 79 points, insufficient to surpass the current leader.

In addition to Palmeiras and Fluminense, Atlético-MG still faces Bahia (outside), Red Bull Bragantino (home) and Grêmio (outside), to then play the final of the Brazil’s Cup against Athletic-PR. Flamengo’s end of season will be against Ceará (House), sport (outside), saints (Home and Atlético-GO (outside), in addition to the duel with Palmeiras, at Libertadores.