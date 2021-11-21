Paola Carosella talks about sex with Tata Werneck on Lady Night

Paola Carosella, 49, was present at “Lady Night” (Multishow) to talk about her life stories, remember her time at “Masterchef BR” (Band) and discovered a new sexual position during a chat about the curiosities of her intimate life .

In the “Sex and food checklist”, the Argentine chef was asked if she liked roast chicken and did not think twice about claiming to be a lover of the dish.

I love roast chicken!

“Oh, me too,” chuckled the presenter. “I have no idea what you mean,” confessed the chef.

Faced with the revelation, Tata Werneck explained the sexual position to a guest through gestures and heard her say that she had not yet had the experience in bed.

Oh, is that called roast chicken? Oh, it could be. I don’t think I ever did.

Cannabis Recipes

Also while participating in Tata Werneck’s program, Paola Carosella commented on her relationship with marijuana. The chef de cuisine revealed culinary discoveries using cannabis as an ingredient.

(Smoking) never caught me. I found out that they make small cannabis candies, and they can be of different flavors. You can prepare a brownie or other candy with a specific syrup. I haven’t tried it and I don’t even know how to do it, but there is someone who has it. [..] Cannabis seemed like in my life last week. It’s all Pedro’s fault, I send him a kiss. Paola Carosella on ‘Lady Night’.

Paola Carola is Brazilian

Paola, who previously expressed her desire to become a Brazilian citizen, confirmed that the process was completed recently. “Now I am a Brazilian naturalized by law. I want to vote next year”, reinforced the chef.

She also commented on MasterChef, a program on which she was a judge between 2014 and 2020. After her departure announced in January this year, Paola was replaced by Helena Rizzo in the attraction.

“It took me a while to understand that it was a TV show, not a restaurant. As important as the kitchen was the presence of the characters involved. to confirm that you have never had sex with one of the participants.

During the chat, Paola Carosella also stated that she has already been expelled from a school. “I always went in and out to skip classes and found colleagues or one of the principals. I went out for a smoke, a beer.”