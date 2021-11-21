Pedestrians used marijuana during party?

Pedestrians often complain about the lack of entertainment at the parties in The Farm 13, however, the one that happened on Friday (19) was quite different. It is not known if due to the theme and disposition of the participants or if they had a little extra help from the production of the program.

One of the clues that some pedestrians received a gift from the production was a suspicious conversation that took place before the binge. Lively, Sthe questions Dynho: “Has arrived?” and to which the dancer confirms she replies: “Lie! Enough, I was more emotional!”.

Aline who observed everything in the room, comments: “Send? Gee, you guys are awesome, huh? You are spoiled. Well, it gives a relief to the mind, right?”. moved, Sthe and Dynho they hug and she asks: “Does one of those good you know for me?” and the ex-husband of MC Mirella accepted: “Delay!”

Another moment that left the audience with a flea behind its ear was Dayane Mello asking where was the silk, paper used to make marijuana cigarettes, Gui Araújo he says he has to do it and she replies: “I know how to do so well”. The model, during the party, still shouted asking for the drug: “Where’s the marijuana, dammit!”. Watch the videos:

